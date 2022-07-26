Aegon Life's Revamped Website Designed by Moonraft Offers 100% Digital Experience to Customers, Setting New Benchmark for the Industry

MUMBAI, India, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonraft Innovation Labs, the experience and innovation design arm of UST, and a global experience design and innovation firm, recently revamped the website of Aegon Life, India's leading digital life insurance company, to further enhance their digital proposition and customer experience.

To keep up with an increasingly growing digitally-savvy customer base, Aegon Life transformed its site to offer all retail products in a completely digital and do-it-yourself way, without requiring any document upload or visit to a diagnostic center for medical examination. Moving towards a D2C pull-based distribution model required an intuitive digital experience with simplified product discovery. Aegon Life partnered with Moonraft to design and deliver this intuitive, digital-first experience for its consumers.

"We recently redesigned our website to offer a next-gen experience to the digitally-savvy Indian customer. We are certain that the revamp, designed by Moonraft, will help to grow our digital presence not only in urban India but also in semi-urban and rural belt," says Srinidhi Shama Rao, Chief Strategy Officer, Aegon Life Insurance Co.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of Aegon Life's digital journey," said Smitha Suryaprakash, President, Moonraft. "Digital experiences in financial services need a fresh perspective, and we are confident that our understanding of human behavior coupled with our strong experience in the financial services industry will help Aegon Life Insurance gain a competitive edge through customer-centric digital experiences that drive online engagement."

To experience the brand new digital experience of Aegon Life Insurance, please visit www.aegonlife.com.

About Aegon Life Insurance

Aegon Life is India's first and only fully-digital life insurance company, advancing the country's digital insurance ecosystem and closing the gaps between industry, technology, and people. Our innovative experiences and solutions offer users greater transparency, accessibility, and ease of use, helping financially secure every Indian household.

About Moonraft

Moonraft, the experience and innovation design arm of UST, is a digital innovation and customer experience firm. We deliver differentiated and impactful experiences that drive business outcomes for global organizations. Our unique integrated approach brings together design, art, and technology and ensures that the experience is relevant, personalized, and seamlessly connected across channels. Moonraft has been working successfully with clients across industries like banking, insurance, travel, hospitality, telecom, automotive etc., as they embark on addressing the incredible speed at which consumers are demanding new experiences.

For more information, visit www.moonraft.com.

About UST:

For more than 22 years, UST has worked with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 31,000 employees in 30 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

