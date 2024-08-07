aelf Partners with ChainGPT to Propel Decentralised Blockchain AI Solutions

Strategic Alliance Set to Transform AI Interactions and Enhance Blockchain Functionality for Developers and Users

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aelf, a leading blockchain network committed to state-of-the-art AI integration, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with ChainGPT, a top provider of AI-powered infrastructure for the blockchain industry. This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate aelf's transformation into an AI-enhanced blockchain and support ChainGPT's vision of a decentralised Web3 powered by advanced AI technologies.

"The integration of ChainGPT's decentralised AI technology aligns with our mission to drive real-world applications of blockchain technology," said Brian Liang, COO of aelf. "This partnership will empower incumbent and new developers with advanced tools to create more dynamic and responsive applications and provide our communities with smarter, more intuitive interaction capabilities."

"This integration is a great match for our AI-powered tools and aelf's cutting-edge Layer 1 AI-enhanced blockchain network. Together, we're empowering developers with advanced, scalable solutions and driving innovation in the Web3 space. It's always exciting to work with companies that share our vision for the future of AI and blockchain," shared Ilan Rakhmanov, Founder & CEO of ChainGPT.

The immediate focus of the partnership will be to integrate ChainGPT's sophisticated AI chatbots across aelf's website, Telegram, and Discord platforms. Trained on aelf's extensive developer documentation and strategic initiatives, these chatbots are designed to serve both technical and retail users. They will manage a wide range of interactions, from simple user inquiries to complex development questions, thereby enhancing the user experience within the aelf ecosystem.

In the next phase, aelf will enhance its blockchain infrastructure by incorporating ChainGPT's decentralised AI solutions. This integration will leverage ChainGPT's suite of AI tools, including NFT and smart-contract generators, AI trading assistants, and its AI-focused launchpad, all aimed at enhancing the experience for developers and users throughout aelf's ecosystem.

Additionally, developers building decentralised applications (dApps) on aelf are encouraged to integrate these AI tools into their platforms to enhance user engagement and streamline services. aelf, in collaboration with ChainGPT, will provide comprehensive support for this integration, ensuring developers can fully leverage the potential of AI to improve their dApps.

Looking ahead, these collaborative efforts are expected to extend ChainGPT's reach into new markets and solidify aelf's position as an innovator in blockchain solutions. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the adoption of AI technologies in the blockchain space, setting a new standard for how AI can enhance the scalability and functionality of blockchain networks.

About aelf

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and remains dedicated to advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

About ChainGPT

ChainGPT is a leading provider of AI-powered tools for the blockchain and Web3 industries. Leveraging advanced AI techniques, ChainGPT enhances blockchain functionality with its suite of tools and applications including SDKs and APIs for automated smart contract generation, a Web3 AI chatbot, an NFT generator, and an IDO launchpad. With established partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders such as Google, Nvidia, and BNB Chain, ChainGPT continues to pioneer efficient and user-friendly AI solutions in the blockchain space.

