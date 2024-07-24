aelf Welcomes First COO to Foster AI and Blockchain Synergies

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aelf, the leading Layer 1 blockchain network at the forefront of AI and blockchain convergence, announced the appointment of Brian Liang as its first Chief Operating Officer.

Brian Liang, Chief Operating Officer at aelf

"Brian's arrival at aelf signals a new era for our company as we continue to integrate AI within our blockchain framework," said Auric, founder of aelf. "His extensive background in managing complex business operations and strategic initiatives in the blockchain and finance sectors makes him the perfect fit to lead aelf's operational strategies during this transformative phase. We are excited to leverage his expertise to further our mission of creating a vibrant blockchain ecosystem enriched with state-of-the-art AI models and agents."

As COO, Brian will provide leadership excellence, management, and vision to foster synergies between AI and blockchain technologies within aelf's ecosystem. His immediate goal at aelf includes optimising business units to accelerate the integration of AI capabilities within aelf's blockchain infrastructure.

Brian will also play a pivotal role in enhancing operational resilience and prioritisation, delivering more robust and integrated solutions by focusing on cross-functional workflow improvements and infrastructure efficiencies. His leadership will be instrumental in driving strategic partnerships and enhancing aelf's technological capabilities, thereby expanding the company's market reach and positioning aelf as a leader in the AI blockchain space.

Brian shares, "The integration of AI and blockchain presents opportunities to innovate and transform industries. With aelf's vision of creating an AI-synergised blockchain, I am honoured to be contributing to building an environment where AI and blockchain coexist and enhance each other, driving forward groundbreaking solutions and fostering value creation for the Web3 community and beyond."

Prior to joining aelf, Brian served as Chief Operating Officer at Artifact Labs, a Hong Kong-based Web3 company incubated by South China Morning Post, dedicated to preserving and connecting art, culture, and history on the blockchain while protecting intellectual property rights. He brings extensive experience in finance, having held positions as CEX Advisor at Quantum Fintech Group based in Abu Dhabi and investment director at Peak Group, a Singapore family office focused on investing in Web3 and blockchain companies. Brian also serves on the board of Coinhako, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange based in Singapore.

-

Stay updated on aelf's news and engage with the aelf community on:

Website: https://aelf.com

Telegram: https://t.me/aelfblockchain

Discord: https://discord.gg/bgysa9xjvD

-

About aelf

aelf, the pioneer Layer 1 blockchain, features modular systems, parallel processing, cloud-native architecture, and multi-sidechain technology for unlimited scalability. Founded in 2017 with its global hub based in Singapore, aelf is the first in the industry to lead Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration, transforming blockchain into a smarter and self-evolving ecosystem.

aelf facilitates the building, integrating, and deploying of smart contracts and decentralised apps (dApps) on its Layer 1 blockchain with its native C# software development kit (SDK) and SDKs in other languages, including Java, JS, Python, and Go. aelf's ecosystem also houses a range of dApps to support a flourishing blockchain network. aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and remains dedicated to driving the development of Web3, blockchain and the adoption of AI technology.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press announcement is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. aelf makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information provided in this press announcement. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency involve inherent risks, including but not limited to market volatility, regulatory changes, and potential security vulnerabilities. By accessing and using the information provided in this press announcement, you agree to indemnify and hold aelf, its officers, directors, employees, and agents harmless from and against any and all claims, liabilities, damages, losses, or expenses arising out of or in connection with your use of the information or participation in aelevate. aelf reserves all rights not expressly granted in this press announcement.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468029/Brian_Liang_Chief_Operating_Officer_aelf.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386710/aelf__Blue_Logo.jpg