Aerogel Market to Grow at 12.2% CAGR During 2022-2027

Aerogel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2022-2027, reports Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aerogel Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aerogel Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Their high performance and properties including superior thermal resistance and lighter and thinner nature

High demand from end-use industries coupled with its low cost and easy availability

Growing demand from the oil & gas and construction applications

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aerogel Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 5 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Type (Silica Aerogel, Polymer Aerogel, Carbon Aerogel, and Others)

(Silica Aerogel, Polymer Aerogel, Carbon Aerogel, and Others) Form Type (Blanket, Particle, Panel, and Monolith)

(Blanket, Particle, Panel, and Monolith) Processing Type (Virgin Aerogels, Composites, and Additives)

(Virgin Aerogels, Composites, and Additives) Application Type (Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation, Performance Coating, Day-Lighting & LVHS, and Others)

(Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation, Performance Coating, Day-Lighting & LVHS, and Others) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World).

Aerogel Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

Based on the type, the market is segmented as silica aerogel, polymer aerogel, carbon aerogel, and others.

The silica segment is expected to command the market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The higher demand for silica is majorly owing to the high demand from end-use industries coupled with its low cost and easy availability.

Silica is the most common type of aerogel as it is extensively studied and practically used. It is the first kind of aerogel manufactured for commercial application. As silica remains a low cost and easily available aerogel, the method of synthesizing it is economical.

Market Trends by Method Type

Based on the method type, the market is segmented as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), catalytic chemical vapor deposition (CCVD), high pressure carbon monoxide reaction (HiPCO), and others.

The CVD segment is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. It is also projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the coming five years. The growth of this segment is attributed to the fact that CVD of hydrocarbons over metal catalytic agents is a traditional technique that has been employed by various manufacturers to manufacture carbon nanotubes. It is also the economical method, and it is anticipated that the price will further narrow down globally in the times to come.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, the North American aerogel's market accounted for the largest share of the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. The market in the region is bolstered by strong consumer awareness and growing demand from the oil & gas and construction applications. Further, the robust foothold of the key market players in the region is also powering the growth of the aerogel market in this region.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aerogel Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Aspen Aerogels

Aerogel Technologies, LLC

Aerogel Insulation India

Aerogel Uk Ltd.

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

DOW Corning

Enersens SAS

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Jios Aerogel

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Aerogel Market

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

