Aerospace Composites Market Size to Reach USD 29.69 Billion by 2026; Owing to Rising Traffic Commotion Worldwide: Fortune Business Insights™

- Key companies covered are Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, LMI Aerospace, Inc., Toray Advanced Composites, Teijin Limited, Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, VX Aerospace Corporation, SGL Carbon, Unitech Aerospace, among others

PUNE, India, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace composites market size is expected to reach USD 29.69 billion by 2026 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.27% between 2019 and 2026. This is owing to the rapid development of the aerospace market into developing nations of the world. Aerospace composites are made up of two or more constituent parts of plastic supported by carbon fibers. Composites help to strengthen the overall structure of the aircraft, provide fuel efficiency, and improve the overall performance of the aircraft. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, "Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Fiber Type (Carbon, glass, aramid, and Others), By Aircraft (Commercial Aircrafts, Military Fixed Wings, Business Aircrafts & General Aviation, Jet Engines, Helicopter, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026)" provides a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories. In 2018, the market value stood at USD 14.66 billion.

Aerospace Composites Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To Get Sample PDF With "Short-Term and Long-Term Impact Of COVID-19" On Aerospace Composites Market, Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/aerospace-composites-market-102680

Competitive Landscape:

Merger and Acquisition Strategies will Further Intensify Market Competition

Players operating in the global market for aerospace composites are emphasizing on adopting collaborative strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, agreements and contracts, joint ventures, and others. The adoption of such policies will help players compete intensely for earning the top position and earn high market revenue in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Profiled in Aerospace Composites Market Research Report are;

Owens Corning

Hexcel Corporation

LMI Aerospace, Inc.

Toray Advanced Composites

Teijin Limited

Solvay S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

VX Aerospace Corporation

SGL Carbon

Unitech Aerospace

Other Players

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report offers a 360-degree overview of the market and its prime growth parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also talks about market segmentation based on factors such as aircraft type, fiber type, and geography and the names of the leading segment with their market figures. Besides this, the report throws light on the significant key industry developments, current aerospace composites market trends, and other interesting insights into the market. The report talks about the market competition, list of market manufacturers, and the key strategies adopted by them to reach the top of the game and earn the lion's share in the market.

Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aerospace-composites-market-102680

Market Drivers

Limitations of Metal in Aircrafts Will Open Doors of Opportunity for Market

The expansion of the aerospace composites industry in the developing nations of Asia Pacific is a major factor promoting the aerospace composites market growth. For maintaining a proper growth rate of the market in these economies, airliners have to offer attractive offers at reasonable prices, keeping in mind the regional economic status of the region to local customers. Aircrafts composites help to provide efficient operations at cost-efficient rates. This is anticipated to boost the overall market. Additionally, metal has its own drawbacks, and the use of composites will solve those issues, providing durable, sturdy, anti-corrosive, and easy availability, thereby driving the market.

Besides this, the increasing demand for high performance from military aircraft is further propelling the demand for composites in aircraft. The rising demand from the defense sector will also help the market gain impetus in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth owing to Increasing Demand for Mid-Sized Commercial Aircrafts

Most of the players in the global aerospace composites market have their base in North America. This stands as a significant reason for the region holding the largest aerospace composites market share. In 2018, this region earned $7.81 billion owing to the availability of advanced technology needed for the production of complex components used in the aerospace industry.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness significant CAGR on account of the rapid expansion of the aviation industry and the rising demand for mid-sized commercial aircraft from nations such as India and China. Furthermore, the increasing investments in the defense sector and fighter planes in countries such as India are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Quick Buy - Aerospace Composites Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102680

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Trends



Overview of Global Aerospace Composites Production

Global Aerospace Composites Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fibre Type



Carbon Composites





Glass Composites





Aramid Composites





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Aircraft Type



Commercial Aircrafts





Military Fixed Wings





Business Aircrafts





General Aviation





Jet Engines





Helicopter





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America





Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aerospace-composites-market-102680

Browse Related Reports:

Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Matrix (Polymer matrix Composites, Ceramic matrix Composites and Metal matrix Composites), by Polymer matrix Composites (Fiber {Glass, Carbon, Aramid} and Resin {Thermoset, Thermoplastics}), by Application, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Armor Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Para-aramid Fiber, Composites, Metals & Alloys, UHMWPE, Glass & Ceramics, Others), By Application (Body Armor, Vehicle Armor, Civil Armor, Aerospace Armor, Marine Armor) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Basalt Fiber Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Composites, Non-Composites), By End-Use Industry (Building & construction Automotive, Aerospace & defence, Energy generation, Insulation & thermoacoustic, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Raw Material (Polyacrtlonitrile, Pitch, Rayon), By Application (Composite Carbon Fiber, Non-Composite Carbon Fiber), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defence, Sports & Leisure, Automotive, Wind Energy, Marine, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Gaskets and Seals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Gaskets (Metallic, Non-Metallic, Composite) Seals (Mechanical Seals , O-ring Seal, Valve Stem Seal, Rotatory & Swivel Seal, Shaft Seal), By Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Manufacturing, Aerospace, Marine & rail, Oil & Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/aerospace-composites-market-9819

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159154/Aerospace_Composites_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights