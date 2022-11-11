AESIEAP CEO Conference 2022 Opens in Haikou

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and Western Pacific (AESIEAP) and the China Electricity Council (CEC) with participation of the the major power enterprises in China, the AESIEAP CEO Conference opened on November 09, 2022 in Haikou, South China's Hainan province.

AESIEAP CEO Conference 2022 (PRNewsfoto/China Electricity Council)

Themed on "Low Carbon Energy Powering A Green Future", the Conference provided a high-ranking communication platform for the leaders from power and energy sectors discussing ways to ensure a sustained power supply through a clean and low-carbon energy transition. Offering an influential line-up speakers, the plenary,keynote speeches and high-ranking panel discussion sessions of the AESIEAP CEO Conference were not only informative but also eye-opening this year.

Xin Baoan, the President of AESIEAP, the President of CEC and the Executive Chairman of State Grid Corporation of China, Feng Fei, the Governor of the People's Government of Hainan Province, and Meng Zhenping, the President of China Southern Power Grid made the welcome remarks at the Plenary. Representatives from the National Energy Administration, the Singapore Power Group, and the World Energy Council delivered the congratulatory speeches to the Conference.

In the remark, Xin Baoan mentioned that it is vital to deepen the regional energy cooperation and to build an energy community with a shared future in the Asia-Pacific region, where is going through fast economic growth, massive energy demand and strong complementarily. The Asia-Pacific region should further strengthen the cooperation on energy facility connectivity, promote synergy between energy plans and policies and expand cross-border power grids, to promote the internationalization of energy and electricity production, distribution and trade.

Yu Bing, the Deputy Director of the National Energy Administration expressed in his speech that China will accelerate renewable energy development, coordinate hydropower development and ecological protection, and develop nuclear power actively and safely.

During the Conference, in accordance with the previous practice of AESIEAP, Xin Baoan also presided over the AESIEAP Executive Committee and the 47th AESIEAP Council Meeting. In conjunction with the Conference, an Exhibition with 13,000sqm spaces was held to showcase the best practices and achievements in green and low-carbon energy sectors of AESIEAP member units in China. Another highlight of the event this year was the adoption of the latest digital technology, which enable not only the Conference but also the Exhibition be held both online and offline, even in the "metaverse".

About AESIEAP and Its Events

As the most influential international non-governmental organization in the power industry in the East Asia and Western Pacific region,the members of the AESIEAP comprised of more than 70 organizations from 18 countries and regions. After years of the development, the AESIEAP Events have become the largest and most influential ones in the power industry in Asia Pacific. In 2018, CEC officially takes over as the host of next term of AESIEAP Events on behalf of China's power industry. Following this year's AESIEAP CEO Conference,the 24th CEPSI will be held in Xiamen, the South China Fujian province in 2023.

