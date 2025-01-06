Afcons executed part of 13-km section of Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji inaugurated the 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, being implemented by NCRTC, on Sunday. This event marks a new chapter in enhancing semi-high-speed regional connectivity for the National Capital Region.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, which includes a 3.5-km stretch of Package 6, being executed by Afcons.

PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor on Sunday, January 05, 2025. The six special bow-string steel spans on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor Package-6

The 3.5-km stretch comprises the New Ashok Nagar Station and the viaduct with six steel bow-string spans. The New Ashok Nagar station is the first elevated station of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor in Delhi that will also have interconnectivity with the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station of the Delhi Metro.

The combined length of the six bow-string steel spans is 360 metres, weighing 2,900MT. These spans were installed at Kondli in East Delhi along the Namo Bharat corridor. Of the six spans, three are 50 metres long, while the remaining three are 70 metres long.

One of the challenging tasks in the package was the installation these six special bow-string steel spans on the corridor. These spans were erected amid heavy traffic congestion over road crossing and an irrigation canal in Kondli in East Delhi. The erection was carried out, in close coordination with NCRTC, with meticulous planning and precision.

The Package 6 includes the construction of an elevated viaduct from Sarai Kale Khan station to the New Ashok Nagar DN Ramp, along with two elevated stations—Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar—among others. The total length of this section is approximately 10.56 km. Apart from package 6, Afcons is also executing the Package 8 on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 14th in Marine & Ports.

