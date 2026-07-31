Afcons secures projects worth nearly ₹900 Cr in July

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Afcons Infrastructure Limited

31 Jul, 2026, 17:43 IST

MUMBAI, India, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the month of July, Afcons Infrastructure Limited has further strengthened its presence in India's urban infrastructure sector with two project wins, together valued at nearly Rs 900 crore.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. The company has a footprint in 31 countries across South Asia, Africa, Middle East, and CIS. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 8th in Marine & Ports.

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