Affirming its People Focus, Narwal adds Amit Sahoo to the Leadership team as Global Head of Human Resources

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal's enduring objectives revolve around prioritizing the welfare of its employees and actively promoting their personal and professional development. As the steward of the organization's human resources, Amit Sahoo has assumed the crucial role of HR Leader. His mandate is to oversee the People strategy and ensure that it aligns with the organization's ambitious trajectory of rapid expansion, bolstering efficiency and cultivating a culture of professionalism. This appointment further strengthens the Leadership team's capability to achieve its goals.

Amit Sahoo Joins as VP and Head of Human Resources at Narwal

Amit is a seasoned and adept senior HR professional who possesses strategic thinking skills and has a wealth of experience in providing exceptional leadership in human resources. With an innovative and problem-solving mindset, Amit is entrusted with the responsibility of acquiring and managing top-tier talent, which is crucial to maintaining Narwal's position as a distinguished and specialized technology services provider. Additionally, Amit is leading the charge in scaling and streamlining the organization, while staying committed to continuous learning.

Amit has a master's degree in Agribusiness Management from A.N.G.R.A.U. and HR certification from XLRI, Jamshedpur, and is also certified in Organizational Development from TISS and ODA. With 18+ years of experience as a Business Partner, Amit has led successful HR organizations at various companies including Omnicom agencies (Areteans & TA Digital), Cigniti Technologies Ltd, and Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd, receiving multiple awards and accolades.

Amit was named 'HR Leader of the Year 2021' by the Economic Times and featured in Forbes India's '100 Great People Managers 2021' list by the Great Manager Institute.

According to Raj Kanuparthi, the Founder and CEO of Narwal, "The key to achieving business success is having a strong organizational culture. To establish an organization that is productive, values relationships, and maintains a professional standard, it is essential to have committed and aligned leadership. Amit's extensive experience and impressive career path make him an excellent partner to support me on this journey. I am delighted to welcome Amit to our highly skilled leadership team."

"I'm privileged to join Narwal, a transparent and dynamic organization as the Global Head of Human Resources. I'm eager to use my expertise and passion for human resources in supporting Narwal's vision, growth, accelerate our people agenda and contribute my bit in our quest to build high quality business. I believe that a strong HR function is key to attracting and retaining top talent, fostering a positive culture, and ensuring the well-being of employees. I'm excited to work with the Narwal Leadership team to drive forward shaping the future of work together and making a positive impact on the business and lives of our highly valued employees and stakeholders," says Amit Sahoo, Vice President, and Global Head of Human Resources.

About Narwal Inc

Narwal is a niche technology solutions and services company that partners with Fortune 1000 companies in the areas of Data, Automation, and Cloud. Narwal's customer-centric, people-first approach with deep expertise and thought leadership ensures significant improvements in ROI. We help our customers turn data into business value, realize speed-to-market, higher quality, and scalability of business.

https://www.narwalinc.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005075/Amit_Sahoo_Narwal_Inc.jpg

SOURCE Narwal Inc