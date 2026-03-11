Appointment reinforces Affle's commitment to AI-led innovation, product leadership, and growth in developed markets and key industry verticals

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affle, a global technology company driving AI-powered consumer intelligence and mobile advertising, today announced that Martin Price has joined Affle Inc as Vice President, Products. In this role, Martin will lead Affle 3i verticalised AI-led platform strategy and product innovation with a focus on scaling Affle's Consumer Platform for 10x growth. Martin brings over 20 years of extensive relevant industry experience and has held senior product leadership roles at Liftoff, Vungle, Yahoo!, Vdopia, OpenX and BidMachine.

Sameer Sondhi, CEO of North America and Chief Strategic Investments Officer Charles Yong, Chief Architect & Technology Officer at Affle Affle Inc Appoints Martin Price as Vice President, Products, to Advance Verticalised AI-Led Platform Strategy

This appointment marks another significant step in Affle's expansion strategy in developed markets under Sameer Sondhi. "We are excited to welcome Martin, who brings a powerful combination of strategic vision, deep industry knowledge, strong market understanding, and execution discipline," said Sameer Sondhi, CEO of North America and Chief Strategic Investments Officer at Affle. "Martin's background in developing and scaling impactful products will play an important role as we continue to strengthen our presence and capabilities across developed markets. His expertise and leadership will help shape the next wave of product innovation in this exciting GenAI era, where delivering meaningful value to our customers and partners across our key industry verticals is essential. We look forward to the innovation and strategic depth that Martin will bring to our global product organization."

"As Affle continues to scale in the AI era, our 3i strategy, focused on innovation, impact, and intelligence, remains central to our product development approach," said Charles Yong, Chief Architect & Technology Officer at Affle. "The appointment of Martin Price represents an important step in translating this innovation into impactful, market-ready product experiences with deeper vertical integration of first-party data signals. Backed by 39 unique patents with around 300 enforceable patent claims, our technology foundation remains a key differentiator as we unlock the full potential of our IP portfolio with strengthened product leadership."

"I am honored to join Affle and step into the role of Vice President, Products at a defining moment for the industry," said Martin Price. "Affle is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI-driven consumer intelligence and performance-led marketing for leading brands and advertisers across industry verticals. Building on Affle's strong foundation, my priority will be to remain focused on an innovation-led approach, driving real business impact with disciplined delivery. I look forward to helping shape the next chapter of Affle's product growth."

About Affle Inc

Affle Inc., the US subsidiary of the Affle 3i Group, is a global technology company enabling AI-led solutions for mobile advertising. Affle enables advertisers to optimize targeting, personalize user engagement and maximize ROI by combining proprietary data, deep audience insights and advanced generative AI capabilities.

With our market-leading portfolio of tech platforms, we empower brands to move beyond automation toward next-gen experiences with measurable impact. Our consumer intelligence platforms deliver personalized solutions at scale, helping marketers connect with audiences in more relevant and meaningful ways. With innovative tech-powered capabilities, we drive performance across every stage of the mobile marketing journey. We are augmenting our authentic intelligence with AI-powered agents and algorithms, going beyond efficiency to adapt in real time and influence outcomes that matter. Affle 3i Limited is listed on the NSE (AFFLE) and BSE (542752).

For more information, visit – www.affle.com | contact – [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931539/Sameer_Sondhi_CEO.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931540/Charles_Yong_Chief_Architect.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931541/Martin_Price_Vice_President.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931553/Affle_Logo.jpg