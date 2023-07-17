BENGALURU, India , July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every child can read. Every child can sing. Every child can dance. Every child can act. Because when we believe in every child, we see that their potential is limitless." Driven by this belief, Shaheen Mistri, CEO and Founder of Teach For India, embarked on an ambitious journey with Teach For India - to pick students without any exposure or experience to the arts, and stage a 90-page, Sufi and Hamilton-inspired, hip-hop musical with them in 18 months. And so, The Conference of the Birds was born.

After Successful Premiere in Mumbai, Teach For India's musical 'The Conference of the Birds' to debut in Bengaluru and Delhi

Adapted from a Sufi text by Farid Ud-din Attar, The Conference of the Birds takes the audience on a journey exploring the Constitutional Values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, alongside a flock of birds who were in search of the true meaning of 'India'. Through its original soundtrack, performed by Teach For India students, the musical compels audiences to question, laugh, cry, and come together for a larger purpose - bringing out the 'I and I', the 'we' in India.

Award-winning artist A.R Rahman, who attended the premiere of the musical in Mumbai, said, "It was an ambitious, courageous move - taking something as important as the Sufi text, the Conference of the Birds, of which I am a big fan", and went on to share, "It was super encouraging to see everyone come together for an important message."

This musical touches upon very relevant themes and is the culmination of an 18-month long journey that began with the exploration of Teach For India's newly developed 'India & I Studies', a set of lesson plans that help break down India's constitutional ideals in the classroom. The India & I Studies, which have been successfully piloted across diverse schools, were offered to any educator or attendee at the musical that believes that our nation is built in our classrooms.

In a Broadway-style musical with thought-provoking lyrics, an original hip-hop soundtrack , elaborate costumes and beautiful set designs; perhaps the most impressive accomplishment is this - The Conference of the Birds brings together 25 students who could not act, sing, dance, or speak English 18 months ago and proves that our children are capable of anything, when given the right kind of support. Boman Irani, a renowned actor and strong believer in the power of the performing arts, shared, "If it's truthful, it's the best story in the world. Tonight was a very truthful story, and it was very beautifully told."

The Conference of the Birds, after its maiden flight in Mumbai, is heading to Bengaluru (July 29th & 30th), and Delhi (August 12th and 13th).

The Conference of the Birds is made possible with the help of the title supporter, JSW Foundation, and the show supporters, BookASmile, Godrej, HSBC India, BNP Paribas Foundation and Max India Foundation.

About Teach For India:

Teach For India's vision is for all children to get an excellent education. Their mission is to empower and build a movement of leaders by providing them with the support and ecosystem to manifest that change. As one of India's largest Fellowships and pipeline of talent into the education sector, Teach For India creates a nationwide impact by bringing India's brightest students and professionals to become Teach For India Fellows. These Fellows are placed as teachers in government and affordable private schools for two years. Today, 1000 Fellows teach 33,000 students in classrooms across eight cities. Teach For India Alumni directly impact 100,000 more children and reach 50 million children across India.

