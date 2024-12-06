Agentic Era Gives Birth to a New Branding Paradigm

In the agentic era, service-intensive brands will need to consider the brand impact of the generative AI-based agents' personality on their customers in every interaction

Amdocs global study reveals consumer preferences when interacting with AI agents and the key considerations brands must address during their journey into the agentic era

PUNE, India, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today released a global study*, 'Rethinking Brand and Customer Experience in the Agentic Era,' commissioned by Amdocs in collaboration with McCann Tech agency and Coleman Parkes, which explores the impact on brand identity as consumers interact with generative AI-based agents (AI agents) for customer care and sales.

For decades, brands have fostered loyalty and trust through memorable experiences crafted by human agents and digital interactions. Now, in the agentic era in which AI agents autonomously perform tasks, make decisions, and interact with customers on behalf of businesses and individuals, the branding paradigm is changing, which is particularly significant for service-intensive brands, such as communications service providers (CSPs), financial services providers, and many others.

As AI technology advances, AI agents are gradually becoming brand representatives—speaking the brand's language, aligning with its values, and engaging customers meaningfully. In this new landscape, AI is no longer just a tool; it is an essential extension of the brand. Brands must design AI agents that actively shape customer perceptions and uphold brand integrity.

"The agentic era is a completely new era," said Gil Rosen, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs. "Each brand interaction with a customer via AI agents should be seen through the paradigm of brand, context, and customer: What is the brand persona, what is the context of the customer interaction, and who is the customer? In the agentic era, these possibilities are infinite. Is it always the same AI agent persona or does each customer meet another persona depending on the context of the interaction? It's a question every brand must address because as AI agents evolve, this will fundamentally redefine how businesses interact with their customers and workforce across all channels."

The global study examined consumer and CSPs expectations for the agentic era, and reveals that consumers are largely open to interacting in the near future with CSPs' AI agents and have a positive perception of them.

In fact, 51% of consumers perceive CSPs using AI agents as 'futuristic and innovative'. Additionally, 30% of consumers believe that the use of AI agents demonstrates a CSP's commitment to improving customer service. However, 48% of consumers also express concerns that AI agents could be used primarily for cost-saving purposes.

Additional findings from the research:

As technology matures, personal AI agents that provide a unique experience are increasingly preferred over human interactions : 45% of consumers said they would prefer interacting with personal AI agents, versus 35% who would rather keep their interactions solely with human agents. In fact, 61% of consumers stated they would be willing to switch to a CSP that offers superior personal AI agents.

: 45% of consumers said they would prefer interacting with personal AI agents, versus 35% who would rather keep their interactions solely with human agents. In fact, 61% of consumers stated they would be willing to switch to a CSP that offers superior personal AI agents. Unique AI agents with varying personalities are expected : Almost half (49%) of consumers expressed interest in customizing their AI agent's characteristics

: Almost half (49%) of consumers expressed interest in customizing their AI agent's characteristics CSPs overestimate consumer hesitancy toward AI agents : While less than half (45%) of consumers expressed concern about the use of AI for customer care and sales, CSPs estimated this concern to be nearly 60%. Furthermore, only 34% of consumers expect to feel uncomfortable interacting with AI agents, compared to CSPs' estimation of 58%

: While less than half (45%) of consumers expressed concern about the use of AI for customer care and sales, CSPs estimated this concern to be nearly 60%. Furthermore, only 34% of consumers expect to feel uncomfortable interacting with AI agents, compared to CSPs' estimation of 58% Consumers have high expectations of AI agents, which exceed those of CSPs in every surveyed aspect: 80% of consumers expect a high level of empathy from AI agents, compared to just 43% of CSPs. This gap is also significant for agent professionalism (85% vs. 44%), quick issue resolution (87% vs. 51%), and achieving first-time resolution (74% vs. 27%)

The Amdocs amAIz platform, which includes amAIz agents, leverages telco-specific expertise to improve customer care, overall customer experience and beyond, assisting CSPs in seamlessly implementing AI agents into their existing operations. In a mature proof of concept of the amAIz platform, a leading North American service provider achieved a 63% reduction in average handling time, a 50% improvement in first-time problem resolution, and a 49% increase in Transactional Net Promoter Score.

*Survey, interviews and focus groups of 120 CSP leaders and 7,025 consumers aged 18-69 in 14 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia.

