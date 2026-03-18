Agentic Marketing Will Redesign How Growth Decisions Are Made

Rajesh Jain, MD & Founder at Netcore Cloud explains why Agentic Marketing will redefine growth, retention, and customer economics

MUMBAI, India, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology is entering a new phase as artificial intelligence moves beyond automation toward autonomous decision-making. According to Rajesh Jain, Founder and MD of Netcore Cloud, the next evolution of marketing lies in Agentic Marketing, where autonomous systems continuously evaluate customer signals and take action to optimise outcomes such as revenue, profit, lifetime value, and retention.

"For nearly two decades, martech has been paying revenue tax for acquiring the same set of customers and customers that they didn't really lose," Jain said. "At Netcore, our North Star is simple: Never lose customers. Never pay twice. Never pay fixed. Our agentic marketing efforts are built to deliver exactly that."

Jain explained that earlier martech systems largely focused on automation by scaling workflows, improving targeting, manual segmentation, A/B testing, and orchestrating channels more efficiently. While automation improved productivity, it did not fundamentally change how decisions were made. Humans still defined the rules in advance and systems executed them at scale.

Agents with agency represent a structural shift. An agentic system does not rely solely on predefined rules or static workflows. Instead, it evaluates context in real time, interprets behavioural signals, weighs economic trade-offs, and determines the next best action based on defined outcomes such as revenue, profit, lifetime value, or retention. It also learns from past interactions and continuously refines its decision-making within governance boundaries.

"The difference between AI-enabled and agentic is authority," Jain noted. "Many systems today provide recommendations. An agentic system has the authority to act autonomously within guardrails. It closes the loop between insight and execution. This transition moves marketing from programmed execution to autonomous optimisation."

Jain also emphasised that Agentic Marketing changes the economics of growth. Digital marketing over the past decade prioritised scale, often at the expense of relevance. Acquisition became easier through platforms, but dependence on paid channels increased. Retention remained under-optimised, and discounts were frequently deployed broadly rather than with precision.

Agentic Marketing introduces economic intelligence at the level of each customer interaction. Every decision whether and when to intervene, which channel to use, what incentive to offer, and how much budget to allocate can be evaluated based on past purchasing behaviours rather than aggregate averages.

This has three important effects. Effective customer acquisition cost declines because better retention reduces the need for reacquisition. Lifetime value expands because engagement becomes continuous and adaptive rather than episodic. Discounting becomes precise, protecting margins.

"When customer relationships compound over time, the value created is measurable in incremental revenue, higher contribution margins, and reduced reacquisition spend," Jain said.

While the shift begins with AI capabilities, Jain argues that Agentic Marketing ultimately represents a redesign of how marketing organisations operate. Campaigns and workflows evolve from episodic initiatives into continuous decision systems aligned to clear business outcomes.

"If treated as a purely technology-led shift layered onto existing structures without changing how decisions, metrics, and accountability work, agentic marketing will underdeliver," he said. "Agentic Marketing is not a tool adoption decision. It is a redesign of how growth decisions are made inside the company."

The industry's heavy investments in predictive intelligence have not yet translated into proportional growth outcomes, Jain added, largely because of execution latency. Generative AI systems often generate insights, but humans still need to interpret those insights, coordinate across teams, build campaigns, and deploy changes. Markets, however, operate in real time.

"Intelligence without authority to act does not create a compounding advantage," Jain said. "Agentic Marketing integrates prediction and execution within a governed system. The same intelligence that detects opportunity can initiate action immediately."

Autonomy, he noted, must remain structured. CMOs define the outcomes, strategic intent, risk tolerance, and brand constraints that become the guardrails for agentic systems. Humans remain responsible for objectives and compliance, while agents handle micro-decisions at scale, including timing, sequencing, offer calibration, and channel selection.

Agentic Marketing also changes the role of campaigns. Campaign-centric marketing was designed for a broadcast era and assumes engagement happens in bursts. Customer behaviour today is continuous and dynamic, requiring persistent optimisation rather than episodic interventions.

One of the most overlooked inefficiencies in digital marketing, Jain said, is reacquisition spend. Brands often allow engagement to weaken and then rely on paid platforms to win customers back.

Agentic systems continuously monitor behavioural signals, purchase cycles, and engagement decay, allowing brands to intervene early through owned channels when signs of churn appear. Over time, this shifts growth from rented channels to stronger direct customer relationships.

In this environment, Jain believes the role of the CMO will evolve significantly. "In an agentic marketing world, the next generation CMO will stand out not because they run better campaigns, but because they build better systems."

Future CMOs will focus on profit ownership measuring retention, contribution margin, and customer lifetime value rather than clicks or campaign metrics. They will also define the governance structures within which autonomous agents operate.

"In simple terms," Jain said, "the next-generation CMO is not just a marketer. They are a systems designer, an AI orchestrator, and a profit leader turning marketing from a cost centre into a true growth engine."

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a leading agentic marketing platform, leverages its comprehensive Customer Engagement Suite to create personalised, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to analyse customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore Cloud is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, reaffirming its commitment to process excellence. Netcore Cloud has also been recognised in G2's Best Software Awards 2026, ranking among the Best Software Companies in APAC and India, based entirely on verified customer reviews and satisfaction scores. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com

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