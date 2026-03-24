Agero Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Digitalized Roadside Assistance Services Company of the Year Recognition for Market Leadership Excellence

The company is honored for redefining industrial performance through GenAI copilots, automation, and innovation that deliver measurable returns by improving efficiency and reducing downtime.

SAN ANTONIO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Agero has received the 2025 North American Company of the Year Recognition in the digitalized roadside assistance services industry for its outstanding achievements in reliability, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction. This recognition highlights Agero's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Agero excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on platform intelligence, established and scaled client relationships, and an extensive service provider network infrastructure, Agero has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in advanced technology development and digital transformation have enabled it to scale effectively across diverse customer segments and enterprise clients. "In 2025, Agero continues to scale in terms of industry recognition for operational reliability and implementation of best-in-class data security protocols and protection frameworks. These capabilities have positioned the organization as a partner of choice in the digitalized roadside assistance sector," said Vishwas Shankar, Director, Mobility Americas at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation remains central to Agero's approach. Its suite of digitalized roadside assistance solutions, powered by Swoop—its proprietary technology platform—addresses the full spectrum of response needs, offering fuel delivery services, tire replacement and repair, locksmith services, battery assistance, and vehicle towing operations. These solutions enhance flexibility, reduce operational friction, and improve service delivery at scale.

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan reflects the values that guide how we build and operate at Agero: through a combination of head, heart, hustle, and humility," said David Ferrick, CEO of Agero. "It takes the head to invest in intelligent, data-driven technology, the heart to stay relentlessly focused on the drivers and partners we serve, the hustle to execute at scale every day, and the humility to keep improving alongside our customers and service providers. Those principles power our platform and service network, helping us deliver more reliable, transparent roadside experiences for drivers and measurable value for our partners."

Agero's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By streamlining service delivery, providing real-time data visibility, and maintaining high levels of service availability, the company continues to meet the needs of its broad B2B client base—spanning automotive OEMs, insurance carriers, repair networks, and mobility providers. Its competitive marketplace of independent service providers, paired with its customer-centric model, ensures optimal provider selection, consistent service quality, and superior outcomes for motorists across North America.

Frost & Sullivan commends Agero for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of digitalized roadside assistance services and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking companies that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Agero

Wherever drivers go, we're leading the way. Agero's mission is to reimagine the vehicle ownership experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients' relationships with their customers. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, we're pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected. This includes: an industry-leading dispatch management platform powered by Swoop; configurable, white-label roadside assistance; comprehensive accident management services; and a growing marketplace of services, discounts and support enabled by a robust partner ecosystem.

The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of independent service providers, Agero responds to approximately 13 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Livarchik

Voxus PR for Agero

[email protected]