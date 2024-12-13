Agoda reports growing interest in India's spiritual destinations

Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai are leading domestic destinations for spiritual travel during the last quarter of the year

NEW DELHI, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the final quarter of the year, India witnessed an increase in interest from both domestic and international travelers looking to explore popular spiritual destinations. This is according to recent accommodation search data from digital travel platform Agoda.

For check-ins between October and December, searches for spiritual hubs across the country have increased, reflecting the growing allure of India's cultural and religious landmarks. Compared to the same period in 2023, Agoda reports a 4% increase in inbound searches and a 10% rise in domestic searches for these destinations.

Agoda's data reveals that Bangalore, the garden city with a spiritual heart, Hyderabad, the city of pearls and spiritual heritage, and Chennai, the cultural and spiritual hub of South India, have emerged as popular domestic destinations for spiritual travel during the festive season. These southern cities, known for their distinctive blend of spiritual tranquility and cultural richness, form a spiritual cluster.

For inbound travelers, Kochi and Varanasi are among the most popular spiritual destinations. Both destinations attract international spiritual travelers because of their deep-rooted cultural, historical, and religious significance. Travelers from the USA, Singapore, Japan, and Australia are contributing to the rise in inbound interest, drawn to India's unique fusion of spirituality and culture during the festive period.

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director, India Subcontinent and MEA at Agoda, commented on the growing trend, saying, "As the year draws to a close, the festive season offers the perfect opportunity for travellers to connect with India's rich spiritual and cultural traditions. The rising interest in spiritual destinations throughout India reflects travellers' evolving preferences for more enriching and culturally immersive experiences."

About the Data

Rankings and search insights are based on Agoda accommodation searches, made on the digital travel platform in September 2023 and September 2024, for check-ins between October and December in the respective years.

