AGREEYA SOLUTIONS NAMED BEST PLACE TO WORK BY CEO INSIGHTS

Recognition as a Best Place to Work Validates AgreeYa's Commitment to Employees

NOIDA, India, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, is proud to announce it has been recognized among CEO Insights Magazine's Top 10 Best Companies to Work for in 2023'. Securing a spot as one of the top ten best companies to work for underscores AgreeYa's commitment to its employees and its exceptional workplace culture. By prioritizing the well-being and professional growth of its workforce, AgreeYa continues to thrive as a leading global solutions provider.

"At AgreeYa, our people are our biggest asset. We strive to attract and retain the best talent in the industry and provide a workplace where our team can grow both professionally and personally," said Ajay Kaul, managing partner at AgreeYa Solutions. "Our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, along with our strong value system, sets us apart and makes AgreeYa an exceptional place to work."

AgreeYa prioritizes setting a clear business strategy and well-defined goals with its team for a shared vision of success among employees. In addition, it is focused on building a culture of respect, career progression, deep engagement and fun at work.

AgreeYa offers employees exposure to leading-edge technologies, a unique work culture and an innovation-driven environment where employee ideas and contributions are valued and appreciated. The company emphasizes employee well-being and career development, providing a growth-oriented atmosphere that is free from bias. Its commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through programs such as its fast track for career progression and the AgreeYa Innovation Lab (iLab), which foster a culture of excellence.

AgreeYa Solutions goes beyond its core business activities and encourages its team to participate in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. The company is dedicated to making a positive impact on society and supports organizations focused on education, healthcare and social well-being.

To recognize and reward top talent, AgreeYa has implemented a robust program that motivates employees and fosters healthy competition. The program includes individual and team awards, as well as monthly, quarterly and annual accolades.

CEO Insights' panel of judges including CXOs, analysts and its editorial board selected companies by focusing on key traits including (1) leadership and a culture that enables employees to feel safe sharing their ideas with management, (2) a company that cares about its employees and supports them while also challenging them to embrace growth and (3) companies that try to meet employee's financial, mental, physical and emotional goals to support a more productive and satisfied work environment.

To read the article, visit CEO Insights India magazine.

About AgreeYa Solutions:

AgreeYa Solutions is a leading global provider of software, solutions and services to small, medium and global Fortune 100 organizations. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa has over 2,200 professionals helping clients across the U.S., India, EMEA and Mexico. Leveraging a technology-enabled, consultative approach and diverse talent, AgreeYa offers modern workplace, smart analytics, intelligent automation, AI/ML, cloud transformation, mobility and talent management solutions to deliver digital transformation to its clients. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition including certifications like Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider; AICPA SOC 2 Type 2, SEI CMMI and ISO 9001:2015; and awards including "Dream Company to Work For" and "Best Employer Brand." Discover more at www.agreeya.com and follow AgreeYa on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

