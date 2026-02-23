AI-focused DreamzTech Solutions named to TIME's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 list and Forbes DGEMS 2025 Select 200

KOLKATA, India, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamzTech Solutions announced that it has been named to TIME & Statista's India's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 and recognised in the Forbes India | D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit 2025 Select 200. The recognitions reflect the company's sustained revenue growth, operational expansion, and increasing global presence as an AI-driven consulting and technology firm.

The TIME and Statista ranking identifies companies demonstrating strong revenue performance and scalable business growth. In addition, the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 highlights organisations recognised for problem-solving capabilities, leadership, and cross-border growth potential.

DreamzTech Solutions attributes its growth to a focused AI-first strategy that combines consulting-led transformation with strong engineering execution. The company partners with enterprises to define strategic vision, identify AI-led transformation opportunities, and implement scalable solutions aligned with measurable business outcomes.

Its capabilities span Generative AI, Agentic AI platforms, Cloud and Cloud AI services, Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial IoT, Data and Advanced Analytics, and Enterprise Applications. Backed by a team of consultants, solution architects, subject matter experts, and AI-led engineering professionals, DreamzTech delivers end-to-end transformation from strategy through implementation.

The company has developed proprietary platforms including BestBrain AI, DreamzCMMS , DreamzFSM, and RFIDTracks, designed to support intelligent automation, predictive insights, and operational efficiency across industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, banking and finance, logistics, and enterprise services.

With headquarters in India and a growing presence across the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa,DreamzTech Solutions serves startups, small and medium-sized businesses, and Fortune 500 organisations globally.

Krish Ghosh , CEO of DreamzTech Solutions, said, "Being recognised by TIME & Statista and included in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 reflects our continued focus on building AI-driven solutions that deliver measurable outcomes for enterprises worldwide. We remain committed to combining strong consulting expertise with engineering excellence to support sustainable global growth."

DreamzTech Solutions is an AI-driven global consulting and technology company headquartered in India, specialising in AI-driven digital transformation. The company provides end-to-end services across Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, Cloud, IoT, Data & Analytics, Enterprise Applications, and digital product engineering.

