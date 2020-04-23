AI-ready Telemedicine Digital Platform By KareXpert

GURUGRAM, India, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KareXpert Technologies, a Reliance Jio funded company has launched the Cloud-based & Mobile-ready Telemedicine Digital Platform for Hospitals, which is fully compliant to MoFHW Telemedicine Guidelines. An integrated platform that not only facilitated the video/audio calling but also has EMR/EHR, E-prescription, E-payment, and Medical IoT enabled.

In the current crisis, hospitals are facing a double edge sword, where on one hand they are losing 80-90% of their OPD walk-in revenue and on the other hand, have to invest heavily in the readiness for the pandemic patient management, as reported by Mint. Telemedicine solutions are stepping up in the spotlight and helping hospitals to maintain a constant connection with their patients in need. The recently launched Telemedicine Guidelines, by MoFHW India, are yet another testament to the importance of these solutions in the current scenario.

But most freebie communication solutions are not compliant with the guidelines issued or even bare minimum safe to use for normal video calling let alone for medical consultations. Hence the healthcare fraternity is facing a lot of problems in choosing the holistic yet safe solution for them.

The Telemedicine Digital Platform by KareXpert is one of the best available platforms. Leading corporate and large hospitals are already using the platform to connect with patients. One of the top hospital chains on the Pan India basis, Paras Hospitals went live with the platform at 7 different locations across India (Gurgaon, Ranchi, Panchkula, Patna, Darbhanga, Udaipur, Bliss Panchkula) in just a few days. The Paras Hospitals experienced a 25-30% increase in Telemedicine consultations in just 4 days of going live with the solution.

The holistic platform helps hospitals to maintain a proper trail of all the consultations done, revenue received, and keep all the vital records of the patient safe for the audit purpose. Most of the other standalone audio/video calling solutions lack all these features, resulting in exposing the hospital and patient both to malpractices.

In view of the COVID-19 increasing spread, KareXpert has decided to provide free access to its Telemedicine digital platform till June 30th, 2020. Hospitals can now start their Telemedicine practice after completing a signup form and KareXpert executives will help them to start their services instantly.

"We stand in full solidarity with Indian healthcare professionals in this fight against COVID-19 and believe that our initiative of providing free Telemedicine digital platform access to hospitals will enable them in reducing the exposure risk," said Nidhi Jain, CEO-KareXpert Technologies.

About KareXpert Telemedicine:

KareXpert Telemedicine, a cloud-first and mobile-first digital solution help in expanding value-based healthcare to remote patients. A disruptive and cost-effective platform that comes with an integrated Patient EMR/EHR, cloud-connected Medical IoT devices (ECG, Spo2, BP, Temperature, Pulse oximeter, Blood Sugar) for the machine to machine real-time information sharing with the remote doctor, and enabled with E-Prescription for the doctor to send the prescription in the same session. KareXpert Telemedicine gives healthcare organizations the flexibility to deliver high-quality care to their patients anytime, anywhere.

