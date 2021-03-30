Aidrivers announces its Autonomous Prime Movers development at global port leader, PSA Singapore

The APM capabilities cover the aptitude to work in day and night conditions with different loading configurations and mixed traffic environments. The multi sensor technology is designed to work in busy port situations ensuring safety and precision.

Aidrivers has been developing and using true 3D Digital twin for like-2-like autonomous mobility automation to carry out complex test cases in a simulated environment prior to testing them in the real environment. Data logging and AV data visualiser were also introduced in this phase.

Please view document here.

About Aidrivers Ltd (www.aidrivers.ai)

Aidrivers is a UK based Ai enabled autonomous mobility company delivering solutions to ports and logistics globally. The technology is accelerating the transition to autonomous mobility for integrated automation to address industrial challenges, to optimise business operations and to improve quality of service.

About PSA Singapore (www.singaporepsa.com)

PSA Singapore operates the world's largest container transhipment hub in Singapore,handling 36.6 million TEUs of containers in 2020. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round. Beyond port operations, PSA also offers cargo solutions to customers operating in advanced manufacturing, cold chain, e-commerce, and energy & chemicals. This value adding service is enabled by CALISTA®, a digital platform that facilitates trade and helps shippers to better manage their physical movement of goods, trade financing and compliance.

For media and corporate enquiries please contact:

Aidrivers Ltd

Sadaf Ghani

PR Executive

+44 7412663596

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476199/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476200/Aidrivers_Ltd_Logo.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476201/PSA_PR_Release.pdf

SOURCE Aidrivers Ltd