AiR Launches 'Ask AiR' - An App that Answers all Unanswered Existential Questions

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One may find answers to questions like, 'What is Karma?' But to understand the secret of how to transcend Karma, this is a new app - Ask AiR. The app answers questions that have, by and large, remained unanswered. Ask AiR, the official AiR Institute of Realization mobile app, carries all the spiritual wisdom in one place - daily quotes, enlightenment videos, books, bhajans by AiR other than being a question and answer app.

One of the most important aspects of spirituality involves taking the time to acknowledge one's own powers and abilities. It's easy to assume that people have little control over their lives but in reality, their destiny is mostly determined by their own actions. By taking a few moments each day to digest a wise affirmation before contemplating on that, one can go forward and make their life better. Whether one is stressed and anxious or they are looking for evolving spiritually, Ask AiR can be a life changing tool to help one achieve peace and tranquility. If one is new to the concept of spirituality, Ask AiR can help them get started and evolve on their quest.

Of course, world's best search engine can answer most of the questions but if one questions, 'What came first - the Chicken or the Egg?' it will blink! It can answer, 'How many seeds in an apple?' But it will go blank if one asks, 'How many apples will come from one seed?' If one wishes to know where one will go after death or where the soul departs to, there is now an app that will give all answers -just Ask AiR.

AiR says, "Different things make different people happy, but ultimately while we all may be seeking different things, the ultimate goal of humanity seems to be 'HAPPINESS'. While the question is very simple, the answer is profound. Though the question is one, the answers are many. This is because happiness is different for different people. Our ego always makes us believe that I am 'I', which means 'I' am this person with a name and an identity. So our ego destroys our ability to realize the truth that we are no more the egocentric body-mind. We are just the Spirit, the Soul, or the Atman. This is the basic knowledge of Self- realization. This realization about the truth of the self will help one escape from the suffering of the world by escaping from the cycle of death and rebirth. This is Enlightenment, Moksha, or Nirvana."

Download the Ask AiR app: Android Or iOS

About the author - AiR

AiR - Atman or the Soul in Ravi, is an embodied Soul whose only mission in life is to help people realize the Truth. He was born in Bangalore on October 15, 1966. As a part of the humanitarian initiative (www.airhumanitarianhomes.org), a charitable hospital and charitable homes were set up. Today, over 600 homeless and suffering people are served and cared for in our destitute homes and provided with free shelter, food, clothing, and medical care.

A Shiva Temple (www.shivohamshivatemple.org ) was built in the year 1995 in Bangalore which is now known as the Shivoham Shiva Temple. AiR now believes that religion is just a kindergarten to Spirituality, and we all have to go beyond religion to truly realize God. One day, his Guru provoked him to introspect: What is the purpose of life? Is life just meant to seek pleasures and to live and die without any purpose? What happens after death? Will we be reborn? Where is God? Several questions like these took him on a quest, a search for the Truth. He gave up his life of Achievement and Fulfilment in search of the final peak of life: Enlightenment. After a few years of intense search in retreat, deep in the mountains, he realized that we are not this body or mind but the Divine Soul, the Atman. He metamorphosed to AiR - Atman in Ravi and gave up his entire life as RVM and started living as an instrument of God doing 'His Divine Will'. AiR has dedicated his life to helping people realize the Truth.

With AiR's own Realization, he has authored several books, composed bhajans, blogs, quotes, poems and taken up several other initiatives that can direct people towards the Truth and eradicate the ignorance that they live in. His vision, now, is to help people to Ask, Investigate, and Realize the Truth.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016182/AiR_Logo.jpg

