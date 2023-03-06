Aireon, GCAA to explore use of space-based ADS-B to improve safety and efficiency in UAE airspace

MCLEAN, Va., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon, the world's leading provider of space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates to study the applications of Aireon's data for real-time surveillance, aviation safety, air navigation capacity and efficiency and aviation security, as well as in the promotion of aviation development, sustainability and innovation.

The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation between GCAA and Aireon to further examine the use of Aireon's extensive product portfolio, including AireonFLOW air traffic management product, GPS monitoring, Aireon Locate search and rescue tool and AireonINSIGHTS platform, among others. Additionally, the agreement outlines opportunities for Aireon and GCAA to work together to identify requirements for integrating Aireon data into current and future GCAA tools.

"The Aireon data holds a great deal of potential to improve operational efficiency and safety for GCAA, and the Aireon team looks forward to demonstrating the power of space-based ADS-B data to them," said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO.

"The GCAA is always committed to modernize its aviation infrastructure to ensure the highest levels of safety and service delivery in the UAE's airspace. The memorandum of understanding signifies our commitment to working collaboratively with Aireon to explore ways to incorporate innovative technology solutions into our operations. We are confident that this partnership will help us identify areas to improve our services and enhance our capabilities," said Ahmed Al Jallaf, Assistant Director General ANS, GCAA.

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority, ENAV, NATS UK and NAVIAIR, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

