AiRISTA Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Healthcare Real-Time Location Solutions

The company's interoperable RTLS platform, customer-centric strategy, and continuous innovation are transforming healthcare asset management and operational efficiency.

SAN ANTONIO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that AiRISTA has received the 2026 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the healthcare asset management solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in competitive strategy, innovation, and customer impact. The recognition highlights AiRISTA's ability to deliver measurable operational improvements through an interoperable real-time location system (RTLS) platform that helps healthcare organizations enhance asset visibility, improve staff safety, optimize patient flow, automate clinical workflows, and gain real-time operational intelligence across their facilities.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. AiRISTA excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align technology innovation with evolving healthcare needs while delivering scalable solutions that improve operational performance. "AiRISTA has distinguished itself by combining deep interoperability with a flexible technology architecture that enables healthcare providers to deploy the right location technologies for each use case. Its commitment to continuous innovation and measurable customer outcomes positions the company as a trusted strategic partner in the evolving healthcare asset management market," said Ana Victoria Dominguez, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on interoperability, ecosystem partnerships, and customer collaboration, AiRISTA continues to adapt to the rapidly evolving healthcare technology landscape. Its microservices-based, open API-driven architecture integrates Wi-Fi while preserving existing infrastructure investments, Bluetooth® Low Energy, RFID, infrared, GPS, and cellular technologies while seamlessly connecting with third-party enterprise systems. Strategic collaborations with leading technology partners further strengthen the company's ability to deliver scalable RTLS deployments across complex healthcare environments.

Trusted by more than 300 customers worldwide, innovation is central to AiRISTA's approach. Through the Sofia™ platform, the company transforms real-time location intelligence into actionable operational insights and automated workflows that support asset management, staff safety, patient flow optimization, environmental monitoring, and compliance. The platform's workflow automation capabilities, flexible deployment model, and ability to integrate with existing healthcare infrastructure enable organizations to expand functionality as operational requirements evolve.

"Receiving Frost & Sullivan's Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition validates our long-term vision of delivering open, interoperable location intelligence that helps healthcare organizations operate more efficiently while improving the safety of patients and caregivers. At AiRISTA, we've always believed that real-time location technology should fit seamlessly into existing clinical environments, empowering organizations to solve today's operational challenges while providing the flexibility to adapt to tomorrow's needs. This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees, partners, and customers who continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with enterprise RTLS", said Sy Sajjad, CEO at AiRISTA.

AiRISTA's unwavering commitment to customer success further strengthens its market position. The company begins each engagement with structured assessments, facility walkthroughs, and RTLS readiness evaluations that provide healthcare organizations with a clear implementation roadmap before deployment. Its subscription-based platform allows customers to expand use cases over time while dedicated technical support teams provide single-point accountability throughout the customer life cycle. This customer-first approach has resulted in measurable improvements, including increased operational efficiency, reduced equipment losses, faster patient transport processes, and enhanced workplace safety across healthcare facilities.

Frost & Sullivan commends AiRISTA for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and customer responsiveness. By combining technology innovation with deep industry expertise and a collaborative approach to solution development, the company continues to shape the future of healthcare asset management solutions while delivering tangible value to healthcare providers.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates excellence in strategy development and execution, resulting in measurable improvements in market position, customer satisfaction, and competitive differentiation. The recognition honors organizations that successfully translate strategic vision into sustained growth and long-term customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Tarini Singh

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About AiRISTA

AiRISTA is a leading provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) and location intelligence solutions for healthcare, industrial, and government organizations. Its Sofia platform delivers real-time visibility into people, assets, and environments, supporting use cases ranging from staff safety and asset tracking to patient flow, environmental monitoring, and workflow automation. Built on an open, technology-agnostic architecture, Sofia integrates with a broad ecosystem of wireless infrastructure and enterprise systems, giving organizations the flexibility to deploy the right technology for every use case without vendor lock-in. AiRISTA is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified. For more information, visit www.airistaflow.com.

Contact:

Katherine Lawrence, Director of Marketing, AiRISTA

[email protected]