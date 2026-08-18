MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AISTS INDIA and Young India Physical Education & Sports University (YIPESU) have entered a strategic academic partnership aimed at strengthening sports education, developing globally benchmarked academic programmes, and building Telangana's position as a leading destination for international sports education.

AISTS INDIA and Young India Physical Education & Sports University Announce Strategic Academic Partnership to Advance Sports Education in Telangana

The partnership will establish a long-term framework for collaboration between the two institutions, with a focus on jointly offering the Post Graduate Certificate Programme (PGCP) of AISTS INDIA, to create stronger pathways for students through student exchange opportunities, internships, industry exposure and placements, connecting learners with the broader Indian and international sports ecosystem while also exploring the development of internationally benchmarked programmes across sports management and related disciplines.

Through this collaboration, AISTS INDIA and YIPESU will work together on academic programme development, executive and professional education, curriculum enhancement and faculty development, bringing together international expertise and local institutional capabilities to create high-quality learning opportunities for students and professionals in the sports sector.

Expressing happiness at this development, Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Hyderabad Metropolitan Area & Department of Sports, Govt of Telangana, committed full support to this partnership to ensure that it could benefit a wide cross section of the youth in Telangana.

Speaking on the partnership, Ravneet Gill, Founder, AISTS INDIA, said, "Telangana is a magnet for India's youth given its vibrant industrial & cultural environment and spirit of enterprise. Not surprising, therefore, that the state Govt is very focused on building a strong sports ecosystem. The founding of the Young India Physical Education & Sports University (YIPESU) is the perfect manifestation of that intent. AISTS INDIA is proud to collaborate with YIPESU to not only strengthen the state's sports culture but also position it as a hub for world class sports education."

Dr. Kishore Gopinathan, Vice Chancellor, YIPESU, said, "Through this partnership with AISTS INDIA, we take a decisive step toward a dream we have long held — placing the Indian sports academic system firmly on the global stage. Together, we will build a cycle of excellence that meets the highest international standards, so that our institutions, our coaches, and our athletes are never found wanting when measured against the best in the world. This collaboration enables the university to move decisively toward its goals, with immediate academic pursuits that can begin without delay and are designed to benefit the students of Telangana directly. Through AISTS INDIA's expertise, our students will gain access to a quality of learning that strengthens the wider sporting ecosystem of the state in a lasting, sustainable way — building the foundation we need as India looks ahead to major sporting milestones in the years to come, including its Commonwealth Games and Olympic ambitions toward 2036."

With sports in India undergoing rapid professionalisation across leagues, federations, technology, infrastructure, media, sponsorship and governance and India's bid for the Olympic Games, the partnership seeks to develop talent equipped to lead and manage the next phase of India's sports growth.

The collaboration between AISTS INDIA and Young India Physical Education & Sports University marks a significant step towards building a globally connected sports education ecosystem in Telangana and further strengthening the state's ambition to emerge as a leading hub for sports, education and innovation.