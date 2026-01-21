AI/works™ heralds a new era of Agile and next-generation software development

Thoughtworks' agentic development platform developed to support both technology modernization and greenfield development.

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced the launch of AI/works™, a new agentic development platform that sets the standard for modernizing legacy systems and building new industrial-grade technology products and platforms in the AI era. We believe the platform allows us to build higher quality technology while fundamentally improving the economics of the building, maintaining, and operating enterprise-grade technologies.

For decades, Thoughtworks has shaped many of the practices that define modern software delivery, including Agile, microservices and continuous delivery. AI/works™ extends that lineage into the AI era by unifying legacy system understanding, requirements enhancement, dynamic automated specifications generation, and agentic code generation and testing in one platform built for complex enterprise environments.

AI adoption is accelerating across industries, yet many organizations remain limited by the gap between AI ambition and legacy system reality. While emerging agentic platforms often assume clean-slate architectures or narrow productivity enhancements, AI/works™ is engineered for the hybrid conditions in which enterprises operate.

AI/works™ brings these worlds into one continuous flow. Our first set of clients building on AI/works™ show modernization cycles that once took years can now be completed in months, with significant cost reductions and dramatic time-to-market improvements, all while generating higher quality code.

The platform enables Thoughtworks' 3-3-3 delivery model, providing a path from idea to production in 90 days, and plays well with leading ecosystems including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Databricks and Snowflake. Through a collaboration with Mechanical Orchard, AI/works also supports deep mainframe renewal.

"Every CEO and CIO I meet is trying to unlock AI value inside the reality of their existing systems, not in idealized greenfield environments," said Mike Sutcliff, CEO of Thoughtworks. "AI/works™ is built for those conditions. It understands the systems organizations have, accelerates the systems they need next and keeps everything current as the landscape shifts. The magic comes from the combination of the platform and our deeply talented technologists. Together they deliver results with speed and confidence."

AI/works™ uses AI-enabled reverse engineering to interpret legacy applications and convert them into structured specifications enriched with regulatory, security and industry context. These specifications guide agentic workflows that generate production-grade code, automated tests and deployment pipelines. Once deployed, the platform continuously regenerates affected components as requirements evolve, reducing reliance on manual patching and avoiding large-scale rebuilds.

Agentic engineering is emerging quickly as a competitive category. Several major firms are entering the space, yet most tools focus on accelerating new code rather than solving the structural challenges enterprises face.

"AI/works™ stands out because it addresses the entire lifecycle, from understanding and renewing legacy systems to building what comes next," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO at Constellation Research. "This sets a new bar for the category."

AI/works™ is available now through a co-innovation program. Broader availability will expand through Thoughtworks' AI that works initiative and Q1 launch activities. Organizations can request a demo at https://www.thoughtworks.com/ai/works

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. The company has more than 10,000 employees across 47 offices in 18 countries. For more than 30 years, Thoughtworks has delivered impact with its clients by solving complex business challenges with technology as the differentiator.

