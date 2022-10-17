Ajanta Pharma Awarded "India's Best Managed Companies" By Deloitte

MUMBAI, India , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajanta Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company, has been awarded as "Best Managed Companies" in India by Deloitte for 2022.

The selection process for the award had rigorous evaluation of management abilities for Strategy; Capabilities and Innovation; Governance and Financials; Culture and Commitment. It once again confirms Ajanta's agile management, resilient strategy and superior performance.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal (Managing Director, Ajanta Pharma Ltd.)

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Managing Director, Ajanta Pharma received the award at the Best Managed Companies programme held on 14 October at Deloitte Knowledge Center in Mumbai.

"We are delighted to receive the Best Managed Companies award from Deloitte as it validates our emphasis on commitment towards excellence in people, processes, infrastructure and practices. This award is dedicated to over 7,000 motivated Ajantaites spread globally who make Ajanta an exciting and vibrant place to work," said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal.

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and 30 emerging markets, generic business in US and institution business in Africa. Ajanta is determined to find answers for patient-needs by developing differentiated 1st to market products. This smart product portfolio provides the company leadership in various molecule and therapeutic segments. Company's ground presence in all the emerging markets provides it an edge to build enduring product brands and strong equity with customers. Moreover, the company's robust supply chain ensures these medicines are available for needy patients across the globe every single day.

Ajanta's success in different markets is backed by its strong belief in R&D. Company's R&D has strong capabilities in finished product development of different dosage forms by designing robust formulation. Ajanta has been consistently developing difficult and complex products to harness patient needs. Company's 800+ scientists embrace technology to find appropriate solutions to address the challenges faced by patients across the globe.

Company has 6 world class formulation & 1 API manufacturing facilities in India having best-in-class equipment. These facilities are run by a skilled and knowledgeable team who follow outstanding quality systems to ensure world-class quality products. Stringent authorities like the US FDA and WHO have approved the company's facilities at Paithan in Maharashtra and Dahej in Gujarat.

For last 10 financial years, company has posted healthy performance with its Revenue from Operations growing at 15% CAGR and net profit at 23% CAGR.

