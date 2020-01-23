Ajmal Perfumes Partners With Shoppers Stop to Retail in India

- The Dubai-Based Perfume House Unveils its New Line of Fragrances

MUMBAI, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajmal Perfumes, one of the Gulf region's biggest perfume house based out of Dubai, with over 300 products in its portfolio, today unveiled its new line of fragrances at Shoppers Stop. The occasion marked the strategic tie-up between Ajmal Perfumes and Shoppers Stop wherein this sophisticated, multi-category hyper store will retail products of this celebrated fragrance brand.

Globally known for its wide array of perfumes, Ajmal has been crafting memories for nearly seven decades, ever since its founder Haji Ajmal Ali, created the brand in 1951. As a trader of oudh and oudh oil, Haji Ajmal Ali opened his first store in Mumbai in the 1960s. In 1976, Ajmal opened its doors in the UAE. Currently, Ajmal Perfumes is present in 34 cities with 56 company-owned outlets across India. Ajmal is present in all the major online marketplaces too.

This is the first time that Ajmal will also be retailing its enticing range of luxurious perfumes through Shoppers Stop, thus catering to a growing clientele and perfume lovers of the north. From floriental to fougere to oriental, some of the best fragrances from Ajmal's portfolio will now be accessible to patrons across Shoppers Stop in India.

Some of their newly released collections consist of new fragrances for both 'Him & 'Her'. Aristocrat her is intended for the one who leads with intelligence and follows her sense of intuition… for the one who embraces her femininity at the same time pushing through the glass ceiling. Aristocrat consists of floral fresh top notes of Tagetes, Orange and Bergamot enveloped in a heart of Saffron, Jasmine, and Sugar, which indulges in base notes of Amber, Oakmoss and Musk.

Aristocrat him is a sophisticated perfume revealing grandeur, power, and elegance. Fresh and citrusy Bergamot, Watermelon delve into a Musk encompassed heart to settle on a woody Ambery base which embodies decadent luxury with a long-lasting and daring imprint.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Abdulla Ajmal, Consultant Perfumer (and third generation of Ajmal) - Ajmal & Sons, India said, "We are ecstatic to partner with Shoppers Stop. This is in line with our brand extension strategy to partner with the best-in-class retail players. With Shoppers Stop as the partner, we're confident of stability, sustainability and most importantly, scalability of our brand."

Commenting on this new format outlet, Mr. Saurav Bhattacharya - President Operations at Ajmal & Sons said, "By leveraging Ajmal's USP of innovation, and an in-depth knowledge of the clientele that frequents Shoppers Stop, we are offering customers the very best from Ajmal's world of fragrances, that are now available in 23 Shoppers Stop stores. We will also keep expanding in the near future to cover the entire gamut of discerning perfume users, via Shoppers Stop. We practically started at zero and we aim to get 500 points of sale by the end of March 2020. Post 500 points of sale, we are ambitiously aiming at crossing 2000 points of sale in the next two years."

Mr Rajiv Suri, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shoppers Stop Limited said, "We are very happy to be associated with Ajmal Perfumes. With nearly a 70-year-long tradition, Ajmal presents a very special and luxurious Prestige collection which includes one of the global bestsellers - Aristocrat Eau De Parfum for Him & Her, which ties in well with Shoppers Stop's Bridge to Luxury strategy. As a customer-centric brand, Shoppers Stop has always kept the growing customers' needs in mind and will continue to provide a delightful shopping experience every time."

About Ajmal Perfumes:

The Company Ajmal & Sons was established in the year 1951 and the first store was launched in Nagdevi, Mumbai. Today this family-owned business is steered by the passion of the second and third generation Ajmal, each playing a key role in the brand's development. At present, Ajmal Perfumes has stores in 34 cities with 56 company owned outlets across India. Specific to India, Ajmal Perfumes is present at the airports in stores like Olfactive in Mumbai and Delhi and at the Parcos stores too. Globally the brand has presence at several airports and in-flight retail.

SOURCE Ajmal Perfumes