Ajmera Realty launches a premium and mid-segment residential project; records 81% sell-out within 24 hours

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent development, Ajmera Realty has established a strong foothold in the Vikhroli market with the launch of Phase 1 of Ajmera Solis, a premium and mid-segment housing project, recording sales of around INR 427 Crore within the first 24 hours. The project witnessed a rapid uptake of 324 units, comprising approximately 1.94 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area. This performance represents a significant 81% sell-out against the launched inventory of 2.40 lakh sq. ft., marking one of the fastest sales velocities in this and adjoining markets.

Comprising 1 BHKs below ₹1 crore, 2 BHKs below ₹1.6 crore, and 3 BHKs under ₹2.25 crore, the project delivers exceptional residential offerings at highly accessible price points. The upcoming multi-storey tower, developed on a land parcel acquired from Tata Communications Ltd. in Vikhroli. With no legacy tenants, a clean title, and full development control, the offering has resonated strongly with homebuyers seeking modern, well-planned, and unobstructed living environments. The project is further fortified by a strategic INR 88 Crore transaction with a marquee investor, the first Private Equity deal in the Company's portfolio. This historic partnership, combined with secured credit lines and strong sales velocity, makes the project financially closed out on the current velocity of sales and poised for accelerated execution.

Located right on the Eastern Express Highway, the project offers exceptional connectivity to Mumbai's key business districts, making it a compelling proposition for the city's working professionals. The multi-storey tower has been thoughtfully designed to offer Vastu-compliant residences that enjoy lifetime panoramic views of the mangroves, hills, the city and the Sea—an offering rarely available at this price point in central Mumbai. The development also features a comprehensive spread of world-class amenities including a fully equipped gym, mini-theatre, banquet hall, library & business Centre, Kids play area, jacuzzi, and an infinity-edge swimming pool designed to enhance everyday living and elevate the lifestyle experiences of its residents.

The development is being conceived as a Triple Net Zero Certified ecosystem across Energy, Water and Waste—an uncommon achievement in Mumbai's mid-income housing landscape. By targeting zero-energy operations, maintaining a balanced water cycle, and implementing advanced waste-management practices, the project is designed to meaningfully reduce its environmental footprint. This holistic, sustainability-led approach ensures that residents benefit from a cleaner, greener and truly future-ready living environment from the very outset.

"The overwhelming response to Ajmera Solis is a resounding validation of our strategic expansion into the Vikhroli micro-market and the enduring trust our customers place in the Ajmera brand. This launch significantly reinforces our '5x Growth Strategy.' By successfully launching this project through an asset-light model—one of the four pillars of our strategic framework—we have demonstrated our ability to scale efficiently and move in the right direction. With this development, we have brought together everything today's urban family seeks: seamless connectivity, intelligent planning, unobstructed views, and truly accessible pricing. We are proud to set a new benchmark in Central Mumbai, underscoring our five-decade commitment to creating differentiated, future-ready developments." Mr. Dhaval Ajmera, Director – Corporate Affairs.

About Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd:

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited (ARIIL) is one of the trusted names having its PAN India presence. The Company has a huge development potential available on its balance land parcel at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala and Kanjurmarg. Current projects are at Mumbai: "Ajmera Manhattan 1 & 2", "Ajmera Greenfinity", "Ajmera Vihara", "Ajmera Solis" "Thirty3.15" and "Ajmera Eden" along with various projects at Bangalore: "Ajmera Iris" and "Ajmera Marina". The Company is focused on developments in luxury and mid-luxury projects in the residential segment. The Group works on trust and delivers the trusted decisions of buyers. The GenNext of the Group believes in "KEEP EVOLVING" and accordingly the strategies, systems, processes, planning and use of cutting-edge technologies have been resorted to enable the Company to deliver targeted value to all its stakeholders.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited

E-mail: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843451/Ajmera_Realty_Logo.jpg