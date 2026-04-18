Akemona to Power Upcoming Tokenized Offering for Industrialized Innovation Impact Portfolio I

The initiative is designed to support the tokenization and commercialization of 100 companies formed around acquired innovation-related intellectual property.

FULLERTON, Calif., April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akemona, Inc., a provider of tokenization and digital asset issuance infrastructure, announced today that a tokenized offering for Industrialized Innovation Impact Portfolio I LLC is now available through the Akemona platform.

The initiative is centered on 100 companies formed through the acquisition of innovation-related intellectual property and associated commercialization rights. Tokenization is intended to support the commercialization of these companies through a structured digital asset framework.

FyrstGen

According to information provided to Akemona, Industrialized Innovation Impact Portfolio I is designed to offer diversified exposure to 100 early-stage companies created through FyrstGen's Company Building as a Service (CBaaS®) model. The portfolio is structured through a special purpose vehicle and is intended to hold 50% equity positions in 100 FyrstGen companies spanning sectors such as green energy, sustainable agriculture, public health, and other innovation-driven markets.

Industrialized Innovations has stated that the portfolio is part of a broader effort to transform underutilized intellectual property into commercially oriented operating companies. The underlying companies are built and run by FyrstGen itself through its proprietary CBaaS® platform. Acting as the centralized entrepreneur, CBaaS® executes company formation, strategic planning, commercialization, scaling, and exit preparation end-to-end — eliminating founder dependency by design.

"Through our partnership with Akemona, for the first time ever, we can standardize the refinancing of innovation — a major milestone in the global rollout of our new ecosystem," said Philipp Assmus, Chief Executive Officer of Industrialized Innovations and Fyrst Limited. Clémence Kopeikin, Chief Operating Officer at FyrstGen, added, "For too long, entire regions, communities, and brilliant minds have been excluded from value creation. We're opening the door for those who have historically been left out of the process, all while bringing innovation to market, addressing some of the world's biggest challenges."

The initiative comes at a time when tokenization is receiving increased attention in the United States as policymakers and regulators work toward greater clarity for digital assets and tokenized securities. Recent developments, including the House passage of the CLARITY Act in 2025 and SEC staff guidance on tokenized securities in January 2026, have added momentum to the broader market discussion, even as the legislative process continues.

For Akemona, the project reflects how tokenization can be applied not only to individual assets but also to larger multi-company structures. Akemona's technology is designed to support digital asset issuance, blockchain-based ownership records, investor access workflows, and smart contract-enabled transaction infrastructure.

"Tokenization is moving beyond isolated use cases and becoming a serious infrastructure layer for modern capital formation," said Alex de Lorraine, Chief Executive Officer of Akemona. "This initiative stands out because of its scale and architecture. Bringing 100 companies into a single tokenized framework demonstrates how blockchain technology can support more structured, transparent, and efficient approaches to private market participation."

The offering materials provided to Akemona state that the portfolio companies are derived from intellectual property sourced from universities and independent research, with an emphasis on commercial potential and real-world impact. The stated use of proceeds includes supporting commercialization infrastructure, initial product orders, and portfolio scaling activities intended to position the companies for future acquisition pathways.

Akemona provides blockchain-based infrastructure for digital asset issuance and management, helping businesses and financial institutions modernize capital formation through tokenized securities and other blockchain-native financial instruments. The company's platform supports digital issuance workflows, investor onboarding, smart contract deployment, and ownership administration for tokenized assets.

Additional information about the offering is available through the Akemona platform at https://investors.akemona.com/offerings/impact.

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Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and is intended solely to notify the public about an upcoming offering expected to become available through the Akemona platform.

Akemona, Inc. is distributing this communication solely in its capacity as a technology platform provider. Akemona does not recommend or endorse any issuer, investment opportunity, or offering, and does not provide investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice. Nothing in this press release should be construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security.

Any offering referenced in this communication is the responsibility of the applicable issuer and is expected to be conducted pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, or another available exemption from registration. The securities referenced herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities regulator, and may be offered and sold only to investors who are verified as accredited investors under applicable law. Such securities will be subject to restrictions on transfer and resale.

No federal or state securities regulator, including the SEC, has approved, passed upon, or endorsed the merits of any offering, or determined whether this communication is accurate or complete. Any investment decision should be made only after careful review of the applicable offering materials and in consultation with the investor's own legal, tax, financial, accounting, and other professional advisers.

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