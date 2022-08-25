AkzoNobel's latest Let's Colour project refreshes the iconic city of Jodhpur

250 homes in the Blue City of India are now refreshed, cooler and more colourful

JODHPUR, India, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akzo Nobel India; the maker of Dulux paints, announced the completion of its latest 'Let's Colour' initiative in Jodhpur - the second largest city in the state of Rajasthan.

AkzoNobel gives Jodhpur a transformational dose of the blues

In its new avatar, the historic Surya Colony is nothing short of a heritage walk of Jodhpur. For centuries, the colour blue has been intrinsic to the identity of Jodhpur. AkzoNobel's latest Let's Colour project has re-energized the timeless appeal of the city known as the 'Blue City' with a vivid blue colour repainted on the 250 homes in the foothills of five-centuries old Mehrangarh Fort.

At the same time, 20 colourful murals in the refreshed by-lanes leading up to the Fort have transformed this tourist area into an open-air art gallery that offers a slice-of-life of Rajasthan. The vibrant murals span a modern take on traditional art forms, share the joys of a train journey from Jodhpur Junction, from the long moustached man in Rajasthani attire to the blushing bride in the palanquin - a colourful surprize awaits on every turn as the walls are now a canvas showcasing Rajasthan's unique art and culture.

Located on the edge of the Thar Desert, the peak summer months sees Jodhpur city's maximum temperatures soar past 45°C. To make a sustainable difference to the people living here, AkzoNobel has coated over 100 rooftops with Dulux Weathershield Protect. This high-quality exterior emulsion provides all-weather protection to homes and comes with the special Sunreflect Technology™ that reduces the temperature of exterior surfaces by up to 5°C. As a result, in its new avatar, the old town is literally cooler and more liveable too.

Elaborating on the Let's Colour Jodhpur initiative, Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India said, "The sheer joy that our "Let's Colour" initiative is bringing to over 1,000 residents of the Surya Colony is a source of great pride for us. AkzoNobel's efforts in this project go beyond preserving the heritage of the 'Blue City'. We're proud to support local artists with opportunities to showcase the art and culture of Rajasthan. We're confident that with the magic of Dulux paint, this bright, blue hillside will not only bring cheer to the families living here; but also create new livelihood opportunities for the local community as the area becomes a must-see hotspot for tourists."

The transformation which took over four months saw 15 AkzoNobel Paint Academy painters, 10 local artists, 50 local residents and AkzoNobel employee volunteers pool their creative talents. Over 5,600 liters of AkzoNobel's range of Dulux decorative paints were applied to over 250,000 square feet of walls. While Dulux Promise Exterior paint with its special anti-peel properties now increases the durability of home facades; Dulux Gloss enamel paint has added an inviting sheen to the metal main doors of homes. But that's not all - the transformation extends to the community walkways and staircases, which are now a rainbow of colours with Akzo Nobel India's recently launched Dulux FloorPlus paint.

An integral part of 'AkzoNobel Cares' – AkzoNobel's umbrella societal program, Let's Colour community initiative is all about leveraging the transformative power of paint to inspire people, uplift communities, empower local youth with employable skills and making living spaces more fun, live-able, and enjoyable. A key component of AkzoNobel's People. Planet. Paint. purpose, over 2,400 Let's Colour projects globally have benefitted more than 82 million people in 46 countries.

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities – and the environment – are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations. For more information, please visit www.akzonobel.com

About Akzo Nobel India Limited

AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of around 1,500, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE&S) has been among the best-in-class globally, with due care being taken to protect people and the environment. For more information, please visit www.akzonobel.co.in

