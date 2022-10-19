Alfa Laval inaugurates India Customer Center marking its 85th year in India

PUNE, India, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling inaugurated its new sales and service office, the India Customer Center today. An opening ceremony was held on 19th October welcoming hundreds of employees and key customers to the world-class infrastructure. The ceremony was led by Thomas Moller, President of the Energy Division and Executive Vice President, of Alfa Laval Group Management, and Sergio Hicke, Alfa Laval Cluster President for India, Middle East, and S&E Africa.

The modern inspiring workplace reflects Alfa Laval's identity and its commitment to the customers, people, and planet. The 1 lakh sq. ft. facility is located at Dapodi, Pune which is situated on the same campus where the company has three manufacturing units. The new center, with a seating capacity of 550, has been designed in line with the sustainability goals of the company. The dynamic workplace will give the employees, customers, and visitors an outstanding experience.

The Customer Center will not only be the sales and service office for India, but will also be a hub of engineering and supply projects across the globe for Alfa Laval which is present in more than 100 countries.

Mr. Sergio Hicke, Cluster President for India, Middle East and S&E Africa, Alfa Laval said, "The India Customer Center is testimony to our commitment towards the India growth story. We have a glorious history of 85 years and are committed to the future. We are well positioned for the evolving market and customer's needs with our innovative technologies that support the creation of a sustainable future."

The facility boasts features like water recycling and energy conservation which is in line with the organisation's goal towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable planet. Mr. Subhasis Das, MD, Alfa Laval India said, "This new office is dedicated to our customers and our people who have served them over the years. Our purpose at Alfa Laval is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. And with this office, we are making significant impact on all the three areas."

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX

About Alfa Laval India Pvt. Ltd.

Alfa Laval has been present in India since 1937.

The Indian company holds a unique Group Manufacturing Unit status for supplying Centrifugal Separators, Decanters and Flow equipment for the global market through sales companies across the globe. The company's products and systems are widely used in a variety of applications in Indian industries like Food Processing, Dairy, Edible oil processing, Sugar production, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Brewery, Distillery, Starch, Pulp and Paper, Inorganic, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Marine, Energy, Effluent Handling and Steel & Metal. www.alfalaval.in

