Algorithmic Trading Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 22,092.37 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Algorithmic Trading Market size is expected to grow from USD 11,846.92 Million in 2019 to USD 22,092.37 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the Algorithmic Trading Market size are quick, efficient, and successful order execution, cutting transactional costs, increasing government regulations, and increasing market surveillance demand.

The Global Algorithmic Trading Market report provides comprehensive information on the key players' market, along with detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

COVID-19 EFFECT ON ALGORITHMIC TRADING MARKET

In March 2020, financial markets plummeted due to coronavirus spread, causing circuit breakers that stopped market-wide Trading. After the lows in March, Algorithmic Trading contributed to the market recovery. As a consequence, algorithmic foreign-exchange execution resources have increased dramatically since March 2020.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ALGORITHMIC TRADING MARKET SIZE

It is expected that the advent of AI in the financial services sector will be a major factor in the growth of the algorithmic trade market size. As a result of developments in artificial intelligence, regulators are also beginning to notice how individuals communicate with the market.

Algorithmic Trading can also analyze every quote and trade in the stock market with the aid of predefined rules, backtested, and placed at predefined levels. Thus, these systems detect opportunities for liquidity and turn the knowledge into smart trading decisions. These factors are expected to further fuel the algorithmic trade market size.

Cloud-based algorithmic trading platforms are expected to play a major role in algorithmic trade market size growth. This growth is attributed to the various benefits offered, such as maximum profit gains, as cloud-based trading systems help traders automate their trading processes, simple trading data maintenance, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and efficient management. Cloud-based trading works on the model of cloud computing, which uses remote server networks typically accessed over the internet to store, manage, and process data.

ALGORITHMIC TRADING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Algorithmic Trading Market share during the forecast period. North America's dominance is attributed to the growing investment in trading innovations such as blockchain, increasing involvement of algorithmic trading companies, and rising government support for global Trading.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth due to the private and public sectors' heavy investments to upgrade their trading technologies.

Based on trading type, the Exchange-Traded Funds is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for automated Trading and enhanced trading experiences.

ALGORITHMIC TRADING MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE

This research report categorizes the Algorithmic Trading to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Trading Type, the Algorithmic Trading Market studied across

Bonds,

Cryptocurrencies,

Exchange-Traded Funds,

Foreign Exchange,

Stock Markets.

Based on Component, the Algorithmic Trading Market studied across

Services

Solutions.

The Services further studied across Managed Services and Professional Services. The Solutions further studied across Platforms and Software Tools.

Based on Deployment, the Algorithmic Trading Market studied across

Cloud

On-Premises.

Based on Organisation Size, the Algorithmic Trading Market studied across

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

KEY PLAYERS

63 Moons

Argo SE

Automated Trading SoftTech

InfoReach

iRageCapital

Kuberre Systems

MetaQuotes Software

QuantCore Capital Management

Software AG

Symphony

Tata Consultancy Services

Tethys

Thomson Reuters

Virtu Financial.

THE REPORT PROVIDES INSIGHTS ON THE FOLLOWING POINTERS

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

