Alive App Is Riding India's Experience Economy Wave

BENGALURU, India, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as occasional weekend plans is increasingly becoming a lifestyle choice for urban Indians. According to insights from Alive App, India's AI-powered platform for curated lifestyle experiences, consumers are actively seeking meaningful experiences closer to home, signalling a broader shift in how leisure time is being spent.

The company's latest platform data shows that more than 90% of bookings are for local experiences, with consumers increasingly choosing activities located within driving distance of their cities over conventional entertainment or short-haul travel. Rather than travelling farther, people are looking for experiences that help them disconnect, learn something new or celebrate occasions in more memorable ways.

This shift has translated into strong business momentum for Alive. Since November 2025, the company has seen more than double growth in its Bengaluru business, alongside rapid expansion of its creator ecosystem and growing adoption across both consumers and enterprises. Bengaluru continues to be Alive's largest and first profitable market, while Hyderabad and Mumbai have emerged as its fastest-growing cities.

Adventure, outdoor and DIY experiences continue to attract the highest demand, while wellness has emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories. The platform also records significant spikes during Valentine's Day and long weekends, reflecting how experiences are increasingly replacing traditional dining, gifting and weekend outings.

Unlike conventional activity marketplaces that primarily aggregate listings, Alive works with creators to conceptualise, build and launch original experiences. Today, more than 95% of experiences available on the platform are exclusive or curated specifically for Alive, spanning everything from sailing, surfing and pottery to perfume-making, tea blending, heritage walks and artisan-led workshops.

The creator ecosystem has also expanded significantly, with Alive witnessing strong growth in the number of experience partners joining the platform while maintaining high retention. By combining AI-powered discovery, operational tools and personalised recommendations with human curation, the platform enables creators to focus on designing unique experiences while simplifying everything from customer support and scheduling to content creation.

The corporate segment is emerging as another strong growth engine. Alive is seeing increasing demand from companies looking to move beyond traditional team outings and offsites towards more immersive experiences that encourage collaboration, creativity and employee engagement. Interest from businesses has grown steadily over the past several months, reflecting a broader shift in how organisations are investing in workplace culture.

Commenting on the trend, Vivek Kumar, Founder & CEO of Alive App, said:

"When we started Alive, we believed people weren't looking for more things to buy, they were looking for more ways to live. Over the last several months, we've seen that play out across the platform. People are choosing to spend their weekends learning pottery, sailing, making perfume or exploring a farm instead of doing the same things they've always done. That's a behavioural shift, not a seasonal trend. At the same time, creators are building sustainable businesses around these experiences and companies are rethinking how they bring people together. We're seeing the foundations of a completely new lifestyle category take shape."

As Alive expands across more cities and categories, the company believes India's experience economy is moving beyond early adoption and becoming an integral part of urban lifestyles, driven by consumers who increasingly value discovery, connection and memorable experiences over conventional leisure.

About Alive App

Alive App is India's first tech startup dedicated to creating new and original, emotionally driven experiences across adventure, art, food, wellness, and culture. With over 450+ curated experiences across four cities, Alive App helps people rediscover the joy of living and connect more deeply with the world around them. Founded by Vivek, Alive App has achieved 90x growth in under a year and is at the forefront of shaping India's fast-emerging experience economy.

Website: www.iamalive.app

Instagram: @iamalive.app