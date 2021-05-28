ALLEN Kota announces NEET 2021 Revision Course (SIR) with Free Video Lectures

ALLEN Sir Course designed and developed by ALLEN Kota Senior & Result Producing Faculties

ALLEN to commence Selective Interactive Revision (ALLEN SIR) course from June 1

KOTA, India, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLEN Career Institute strives to help students in all possible means and makes sure their preparation continues without any obstacles. The institute has always been upfront to adopt new methods to achieve its mission to support students' dreams.

Under such effort, the ALLEN Selective Interactive Revision (SIR) course is announced for the students who will appear in NEET UG-2021 exam. The course will commence on June 1. In the course, students will get free recorded lectures on Selective Topics from Physics/Chemistry and will revise the special selective NCERT topics from Biology via free recorded lectures.

Director Mr. Brajesh Maheshwari, said, "ALLEN SIR is India's first unique and innovative course. An interactive yet rigorous revision course explicitly designed by the Best Result Producing Faculty Team of ALLEN Kota for aspirants to develop examination-specific theoretical and practical knowledge to ace NEET-UG 2021. Students can take direct admission in this course. To enrol they need to visit www.allen.ac.in/ALLENSIR."

In this 60-day course, students will get Free Recorded Lectures on Selective Topics from Physics/Chemistry, which are most important and challenging for NEET-UG. Each Lecture on Physics and Chemistry will be 30 to 45 minutes long and will be uploaded for 24 hours on ALLEN YouTube Channel every day.

Mr. Maheshwari added that with the exam time getting closer, studies getting affected due to the lockdown and other restrictions, students needed to get an edge and confidence. Given all these circumstances, ALLEN Career Institute decided to support the students in the most optimal way.

In this course, a daily worksheet of 15 to 30 possible questions will be made available, which will consist of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology questions. There will be 120 to 150 minutes long daily live sessions to solve and discuss these questions. Also, there will be 4 NEET Pattern part syllabus tests (every 15 days) and 2 complete syllabus ALLEN NEET tests. In this test series, Full syllabus Test Papers will be conducted with Allen Classroom students participating, which will benchmark each student's performance with India's biggest pool of talented medical aspirants.

For more details and counseling, students can contact the national helpline 0744-2757575 or visit the website.

About ALLEN Career Institute :

ALLEN has churned out Top Results in JEE (Adv.), JEE (Main), NEET-UG, KVPY, NTSE, Olympiads, and more. Today, ALLEN is a team of 10000+ employees, IITians, and Doctors, with Study Centres in more than 35 cities. ALLEN is the first career coaching institute that laid the foundation for an organized coaching setup and brought it to the entrepreneurship equivalent. With years of hard work and dedication of the Maheshwari Brothers and Team ALLEN, Kota has benchmarked itself as the Largest Career Coaching Hub in India. Today Kota is known as the 'Education Capital of India' (Shiksha ki Kashi). Since its inception, ALLEN has coached over 2 Million students from across the country. ALLEN has its Corporate Office & Study Center in Kota along with branches across the country in cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhilwara, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Chennai, Dehradun, Durgapur, Guwahati, Hisar, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nanded, Puducherry, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rawatbhata, Sikar, Srinagar, Surat, Tirupati, Ujjain, Vadodara.

