Alliance Group and Urbanrise Sets New Record; Delivers 150 homes in one day developed under its Project - Jasmine Springs, OMR

~ 150 Happy Customers Pick Up The Keys To Their Dream Home In 1 Day At Jasmine Springs ~

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Group and Urbanrise, a leading Real Estate Developer in South India, handed over 150 homes to its customers on the same day, adding a new feather to its cap. Hosting a grand event, the company welcomed 150 happy families into its ever-growing fold and handed the keys to their dream homes, thereby setting new benchmarks in the realty sector.

150 Happy Customers Pick Up The Keys To Their Dream Home In 1 Day At Jasmine Springs

Intended to be the pride of OMR, Jasmine Springs, launched in 2019, is a prestigious gated community with uniquely designed luxury apartments aimed to uplift the lifestyle of homebuyers at friendly prices. Built with the revolutionary MIVAN technology, the project boasts of great quality with seamless aesthetic finish and leak proof joints. Featuring a plethora of amenities like gym, party house, jogging path, multi-purpose hall, club house and a reading area, the property comes with an added advantage of 65% open space and 24/7 manned security and CCTV surveillance. With all units sold so far, the property still continues to receive an overwhelming enquires from homebuyers.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr.Rajendra Joshi, Executive Director - Sales & Marketing of Alliance Group and Urbanrise said, "We are extremely satisfied that we have delivered smiles and keys to 150 families, the homes that they have always aspired for and invested the savings of their lifetime. It is a record in itself for handing over 150 homes on the same day and we are glad to have achieved the same. We want our homebuyers to feel assured that they have made the right decision by investing in our properties, thus Jasmine Springs houses state-of-the-art facilities, security and an apartment community that caters to the needs of all demographics, be it children or the elderly. All the more, it is the essence of our timely delivery and financial discipline that has made us a trusted developer. With the promise of always offering the best in class and quality to our customers, we as a company promise to keep the growing momentum and set novel standards at a fast pace in the real estate sector in the future as well."

Surrounded amidst reputed educational institutions, hospitals and shopping malls, Jasmine Springs is situated in OMR, a few minutes away from the popular Siruseri IT Corridor. With great social infrastructure and convenient networking to the city, the location is an asset to the owners, especially for working professionals who feel commuting is a hassle, thereby, rendering them time and the serene lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

RERA number: TN/01/BUILDING/0176/2018 | WWW.TNRERA.IN

About Alliance Group and Urbanrise

Alliance Group is South India's Largest Real Estate Developer who has delivered over 7,500+ homes. The organization has 54 million Sq.Ft. under development and another 25 million Sq.Ft. of projects is in planning stage, with a real estate portfolio of Rs. 33,000 Crores. The Organization is backed & funded by the world's Top most Financial Institutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885967/Alliance_Group_Urbanrise.jpg

SOURCE Alliance Group and Urbanrise