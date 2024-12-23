Chief Guest, His Excellency Shri PS Sreedharan Pillai, Hon'ble Governor of Goa , said, "Education is not just a pathway to a career but a foundation for a meaningful life."

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Convocation of Alliance University, Bengaluru, saw a total of 1,145 students receive UG and PG degrees and PhDs in multiple streams. The ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries. His Excellency Shri PS Sreedharan Pillai, Hon'ble Governor of Goa, was the Chief Guest at the ceremony. Guests of Honour included Shri Basavaraj Shivalingappa Horatti, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council; Shri Priyank Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, IT & BT, Govt. of Karnataka; and Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Aeronautical Development Agency.

Alliance University, Bengaluru, conducts 13th Convocation, 1145 students receive degrees

Honorary doctorates were conferred upon His Excellency Shri PS Sreedharan Pillai; Padma Bhushan Dr. VK Saraswat; Padma Shri Anju Bobby George, and Shri Prakash Rao, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to their respective fields.

Addressing the audiences, His Excellency Shri PS Sreedharan Pillai, Hon'ble Governor of Goa, said, "Alliance University exemplifies academic excellence and innovation, rooted in holistic education and fostering critical thinkers prepared for a dynamic world." He emphasized that their success reflects not only personal effort but also the unwavering support of mentors and families. He urged them to uphold the university's values of integrity, resilience, and lifelong learning as they navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. "Education," he noted, "is not just a pathway to a career but a foundation for a meaningful life. With adaptability and a commitment to learning, graduates are poised to shape a brighter future."

Shri Priyank Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, IT & BT, Govt. of Karnataka, said: "Karnataka has undergone a remarkable transformation from an IT services hub to a global technology leader, now ranked as the world's fourth-largest tech cluster. Our state's leadership in electronics, aerospace, and biotechnology is a testament to our innovative spirit. To the graduates, remember that failure is not the end, but a stepping-stone to success. Embrace lifelong learning and adaptability to shape a brighter future for yourselves and for the world."

"Education is a transformative tool for shaping individuals and society. Graduates must see their degree as a starting point, embracing lifelong learning, adaptability, and courage to drive change and leave a lasting impact," said Shri Basavaraj Shivalingappa Horatti, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Governing Body, Aeronautical Development Agency, said: "India is going through an evolutionary phase, with positive changes all around. About 4.38 crore students are pursuing higher education today in the country, and 14 lakh engineers graduate every year. India is number 3 globally in the number of PhDs being produced annually. Over 75% of IIT graduates today prefer to stay back in India, rather than go abroad. In 2016, India had just 458 startups, in contrast to 150,000 today. We are now self-reliant in a range of weapon systems. In FY 2023-24, we exported Defence equipment worth Rs 21,000 crore, and are targeting Rs 50,000 crore in next three years. India can become a world-leader in Defence with in-depth innovation and research. India's universities have a big role to play in this by producing great leaders strong on research and scientific talent."

Dr. Priestly Shan, Vice Chancellor, Alliance University, added: "Our 13th Convocation celebrates not only the academic achievements of our students but also their resilience, creativity, and determination. As they embark on their professional journey, I am confident they will continue the university's legacy of excellence and contribute significantly to the nation. Looking ahead, Alliance University is committed to advancing academic innovation through new programs, research excellence, and skill development initiatives while investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure and international partnerships. I encourage students to lead with integrity, learn relentlessly, innovate boldly, and contribute meaningfully to society."

The prestigious Bank of Baroda Gold Awards were presented to students excelling across various disciplines. University officials also took pride in the university's exceptional placement record, with 100% placement assistance in top companies, such as Accenture, JP Morgan & Chase Co, IDFC FIRST Bank and Deutsche Bank.

The ceremony highlighted the extraordinary accomplishments of the graduating batch, showcasing their innovation and excellence across fields like space research and eco-friendly advancements. Among the notable achievements was a patent for the 'Design of Eye Sensory Helmet Mounted Display System for UAVs and Drones', developed collaboratively by the faculty and students.

Graduates also received recognition for their 'Comprehensive Study of Space Debris', presented at international conferences. Additionally, several students earned prestigious scholarships for higher education at renowned institutions, such as Imperial College London and the State University of New York (SUNY) Albany.

About Alliance University

Established in 2010, Alliance University is South India's first private institution, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university fosters a community of lifelong learners and global citizens. Since its inception, Alliance University has expanded its offerings, establishing the Alliance College of Engineering & Design and the Alliance School of Law in 2012. The institution emphasizes experiential learning, renowned faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Alliance University's mission is to provide a high-quality environment for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. Its motto, 'A World of Opportunities', reflects a commitment to empowering individuals academically and personally.

For more information, please visit: www.alliance.edu.in/

