Alliance University Celebrates the Success of Alliance ONE 2.0 Fest, Advancing Sustainable Development Initiatives

BENGALURU, India, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance University culminated it's one of a kind annual carnival Alliance ONE 2.0, in a resounding success. Held from April 18th to 20th, 2024, the event served as a cornerstone for the university's steadfast commitment to promoting sustainable development. Institutions such as RV University, Jain University (Faculty of Engineering, Center for Management Studies, and CMS Business School), SSMRV, and National School of Business actively participated alongside Alliance University teams, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of diversity and collaboration.

Born from a student-led vision of unity and a sustainable future, Alliance ONE debuted as an intra-university event, capturing the essence of "One Family, One Earth, One Future." Now, in its second edition, Alliance ONE transcends institutional boundaries, fostering innovation and responsibility among young minds. This commitment aligns perfectly with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making Alliance ONE a testament to driving positive change for a world built to last.

Alliance University kicked off Alliance ONE 2.0 on April 18th with a rousing inaugural ceremony. Mr. Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor of the University, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the critical role of SDGs in safeguarding a cleaner future for generations to come. Reaffirming Alliance University's dedication to global sustainability efforts through exceptional education, Mr. Chebbi also acknowledged the invaluable support of public and private partners in fostering a robust ecosystem for sustainable development. Later in the inaugural, Dr. Priestly Shan Boaz, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs at Alliance University, elaborated on the succession of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), with a focus on transformative thought leadership in education. He spoke about the institution's commitment to educating and empowering students to contribute to achieving the SDGs.

The event revolved around three core themes: Functional Excellence, Cultural Tapestry, and Physical Prowess. In the Functional segment, students tackled real-world problems aligned with the UN's SDGs. By leveraging an interdisciplinary approach incorporating liberal arts, law, technology, and business, they proposed actionable solutions for a more sustainable future. The Cultural segment celebrated India's rich heritage through dance, drama, music, and fashion, fostering appreciation for diversity and national identity. Finally, Physical Prowess events promoted teamwork, camaraderie, and physical well-being through various sports competitions amongst students from across the nation.

Accomplished professionals from academia, industry, and the arts judged the competitions, providing valuable feedback. Recognizing outstanding contributions, prizes were awarded in the categories: Functional solutions and Cultural presentations. This recognition served as an incentive for future generations to actively engage in sustainability and cultural preservation. Alliance ONE 2.0 became a vibrant platform for intellectual exchange, artistic expression, and collaboration, offering a holistic experience that celebrated the dynamism and potential of India's youth as future stewards of a sustainable future. Winners from the physical rounds were also recognised for their ability to complete the sports tasks.

Alliance ONE 2.0 concluded with a prestigious jury panel awarding cash prizes totalling Rs. 3,75,000 to deserving teams. This esteemed panel, comprised of industry leaders and artistic luminaries like Karthik Kittu (Start-up Karnataka), Himanshu B. (Everything Recycles), Anil Vaidan (Geras Health), Rachana Sehgal (Luxe by Roma), Ankita V (VONS & Kalanjali), Pallavi Raghavendra (Anurag Kalaa Gurukula), and Raksha Rao (Mahati Nada Kendra). The jury members evaluated the teams based on creativity, innovation, and contributions to sustainable development goals.

An inspiring valedictory ceremony marked the grand finale. Alliance University dignitaries and guests addressed the gathering. Mr. Mathew Thankachan, Senior Director of Student Support Services at Alliance University, lauded the event's success, while Dr. Abhishek Venkteshwar, Assistant Director of Student Support Services, summarized its lasting impact. Dr. Chandni Pathak, Assistant Professor in the Science Department, conducted a lucky draw that had a Decathlon bicycle awarded to the fortunate participant. Alliance University extends its gratitude to all participants, along with partners including Think Raw India and Decathlon Play, Propelled, and all others who significantly contributed to the event's success.

With winners emerging from institutions such as NSB Academy, Centre for Management Studies (Jain University), and RV University, alongside the host, Alliance University, securing the overall championship, the event demonstrated a spirit of unity and progress toward a sustainable future. The event ended on a high note with commitment of a much bigger, bolder, and better next edition.

ABOUT ALLIANCE UNIVERSITY

Established in 2010, Alliance University stands as South India's pioneering private institution, nestled in the vibrant city of Bengaluru, Karnataka. Recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the university is committed to fostering a community of lifelong learners and shaping global citizens.

In 2010, Alliance University became South India's first private university by Act No. 34. Subsequently, in 2012, the institution established the Alliance College of Engineering & Design and the Alliance School of Law. Notably, in 2014, the university conferred Honorary Doctorates to Nobel Laureate Mr. Kailash Satyarthi and Padma Bhushan Smt. Rajashree Birla. In 2016, Alliance University hosted its inaugural international alumni reunion in Dubai.

The accolades received over the years include the 2013 Excellence in Education Award for the Most Innovative University by The Economic Times and the 2015 Best Private University of the Year by ASSOCHAM. In 2020, the university secured a notable 39th rank among management institutions in the NIRF Rankings.Recent achievements from 2022 to 2023 include being ranked 238 in Southern Asia and 751-800 in QS Asia University Rankings. Alliance University also secured the 25th position in the Law category and the 87th position in the Management category in the NIRF Rankings.

Additionally, the university debuted TEDxAllianceUniversity, achieved a DIAMOND rating by QS I. GAUGE, hosted the inaugural Alliance ONE festival, and received the Times Business Awards 2023 for Excellence in Placement & Corporate Mentorship.

With 11+ Schools and Departments across 4 Faculty Groups, 300+ World-Class Faculty, and 570+ Recruiting Partners for 2023, Alliance University remains a dynamic hub for academic excellence. The institution is a founding member of PACT 2030 – an SDG initiative by QS India, offering 31+ Undergraduate Programs, 9+ Postgraduate Programs, and 7+ Doctoral Programs. The university emphasizes experiential learning, renowned faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities to provide a holistic educational experience.

The mission of Alliance University is to provide a dynamic, high-quality setting for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration and knowledge dissemination to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. The university's clarion call is "A World of Opportunities," reflecting its unwavering commitment to empowering individuals in both academic pursuits and personal growth.

