Allianz Partners has appointed Michael Buttstedt as Chief Financial Officer and Board Member

NEW DELHI and PARIS, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners, a world leader in insurance and assistance services, has announced that Michael Buttstedt has taken on the role of Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of Allianz Partners, since September 1st, 2024. He reports to Allianz Partners CEO Tomas Kunzmann.

Michael Buttstedt, Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of Allianz Partners

With a distinguished tenure exceeding 25 years within the Allianz Group, Michael joins Allianz Partners from his recent role at Allianz Italy, where he served as Chief Financial Officer for four years. Prior to this, he held the role of Chief Risk Officer for five years. Michael has held numerous leadership positions across the Allianz Group, including Chief Risk Officer at Allianz Switzerland and Group Risk Officer at Allianz SE. He holds a degree in Mathematics from the Technical University of Munich and is a member of the Association of Actuaries in Germany.

Tomas Kunzmann, CEO of Allianz Partners, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Michael as our new Chief Financial Officer and Board Member. His deep risk and financial acumen coupled with his rich management experience and very good understanding of Allianz Group, make him the right choice to steer our financial strategy, manage risks and investments as we continue to transform and retain our #1 market position."

Michael replaces Damien Ladous, who has taken on the role of Head of Group Performance Steering, the strategic and financial steering unit of Allianz Group and part of H2 division at Allianz SE, reporting directly to the CFO of Allianz Group, Claire-Marie Coste-Lepoutre.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

