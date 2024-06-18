Allianz Partners India Receives Patent Grant for Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger

GURUGRAM, India, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners India, a leading Assistance and Services Company is proud to announce that it has been granted a patent from The Patent Office, Government of India, for its cutting-edge Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger (TMC) entitled "System and method of recharging stranded Two-Wheeled Electric Vehicle through two-wheeler mobile charger". The patent is valid for a term of 20 years, starting from November 28, 2021 (date since filing of application), in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

Allianz Partners India has created the new age solution to meet the emerging needs of customers and to stay up to speed with the technological shift, ensuring its pioneer position in the Indian market.

The patented Two- Wheeler Mobile Charger is designed to address the growing need for reliable and convenient mobile charging options for electric two-wheeler riders. The 2.5 kw AC charging system, supported by a battery pack and invertor, provides 230V AC output to charge E-bikes and scooter that run out of charge on the road. It integrates seamlessly with various two-wheeler models, offering an efficient solution to keep devices powered while riding. The TMC is readily available across the country including key cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Speaking on the achievement, Charu Kaushal, Managing Director of Allianz Partners India, said, "We are thrilled to receive this patent, which highlights our commitment to innovation and enhancing the customer experience. The Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger meets the real needs of electric two-wheeler riders, ensuring they remain connected and safe while on the road. This patent grant is a significant milestone for Allianz Partners India, and we look forward to bringing more such innovative solutions to our customers."

Mohit Gupta, Country Manager & Head of Operations RSA & Mobility, Allianz Partners India, said, "With its seamless integration across various models, our TMC sets a new standard for reliability and convenience in mobile charging for electric two-wheelers, across the country. This achievement reaffirms our dedication to pioneering technological advancements that redefine mobility solutions. Our initiatives also showcase our proactive commitment to environmental sustainability."

Additionally, Allianz Partners India provides end-to-end home charging installation services to over 13,000 households in more than 250 cities. With our focus on sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint, our efforts have resulted in a total CO2 reduction of 1,551,382 CO2-Kg (1551 ton) for the year 2023 through the utilization of EV/CNG Fleet, Help on Phone (HoP) and Repair on Spot (RoS) services.

Driven by a focus on innovation and development, Allianz Partners India offers an extensive portfolio of services, including roadside assistance, travel insurance, and health and wellness solutions, ensuring comprehensive support for its customer's needs.

