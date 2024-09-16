Allied Blenders and Distillers Further Strengthens its Leadership Team

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL), the 3rd largest spirits company in India announced the appointment of Mr. Anil Somani as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Anil Somani has succeeded Mr. Ramakrishnan Ramaswamy, who has been an integral member of the leadership team and contributed to the success of the organisation for nearly one and a half decade.

Mr. Anil Somani - CFO

With a distinguished career spanning over 32 years, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to ABDL; having held prominent finance roles in Fortune 500 companies across sectors including manufacturing, retail, and the Big 4 firms.

A qualified Chartered Accountant by qualification; he has had extensive experience in Strategy and Financial Management, Internal Controls, Finance and Accounts, ERP Implementation, Digital Transformation, Treasury, Investor Relations, M&A projects, and PE Funding. Additionally, he is a certified SAP FICO Consultant and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) with a proven track record of leading multiple successful ERP implementations. His previous roles in both multinational corporations (MNCs) and Indian promoter-driven organizations have consistently showcased his ability to drive financial excellence and operational efficiency.

Commenting on the appointment, Alok Gupta, Managing Director, Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited, said, "We are excited to welcome Anil to our group leadership team. His extensive expertise in financial management and transformative finance will be instrumental towards contributing to achieve our strategic goals. With his business acumen of driving financial excellence and operational efficiency, we are confident that he will enable in enhancing our business performance & processes and supporting our growth trajectory."

Previously, he served as the CFO of Bata India Limited. In his earlier assignments, he held key positions at leading organisations such as Reliance Retail Limited, Infiniti Retail Limited (Croma), Walmart India Private Limited, Metro Cash and Carry India Private Limited, C.C. Chokshi & Co where he played a pivotal role in enhancing financial performance and operational excellence. He is recognized for his strategic acumen in driving profitable growth, optimizing business processes, improving supply chain efficiencies, and spearheading transformative finance and technology initiatives.

Anil Somani, Chief Financial Officer at Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited, said, "I am privileged to join Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited, one of the leaders within the Indian spirits industries. I am eager to contribute to the overall vision of achieving greater financial efficiency and drive profitability. I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance our financial performance and strengthen our position in the market."

About Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (www.abdindia.com)

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL) is the third largest Spirits company in India, in terms of annual sales volumes between FY14 and FY24. ABDL has a presence in five main flavors, i.e., whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin, with 'millionaire' brands like Officer's Choice Whisky, Officer's Choice Blue Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky. Currently, its manufacturing network comprises 33 units, of which 9 are owned bottling units, 1 owned distillery, and 23 non-owned manufacturing units.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506097/Anil_Somani_CFO.jpg