Allstate India Reinforces Commitment to Inclusive Diversity and Equity with Launch of Veterans Support Initiative AVETS

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate India proudly announces the launch of its newest Employee Impact Group (EIG), the Allstate Veterans Engagement Team & Supporters (AVETS). This is another step that underscores Allstate's unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone can connect and belong, learn and grow, and make an impact.

AVETS will offer continuing education and career training for veterans, including a tailored learning curriculum, a 'buddy program', and learning opportunities for spouses and immediate family members.

Shibu Zacharia, Director - Claims, and the executive sponsor for AVETS at Allstate India

AVETS is also committed to expanding Allstate India's ecosystem of veteran-oriented suppliers by working with companies owned and/or managed by former military, implementing mentorship programs and offering special payment terms to support these businesses. This benefits veteran-owned businesses and enhances Allstate India's supplier diversity.

Commenting on the development, Shibu Zacharia, Director - Claims, and the executive sponsor for AVETS at Allstate India said, "The launch of AVETS represents a pivotal moment for Allstate India, where we are not only acknowledging the valor of our veterans, but actively harnessing their exceptional skills and leadership to drive innovation in the corporate world. This initiative goes beyond mere employment; it is about creating a supportive ecosystem that empowers veterans to thrive in their second careers. By bridging the gap between military service and corporate excellence, we enrich our workforce while setting a new standard for inclusive practices in the Indian business landscape. It is our belief that the discipline, adaptability, and strategic thinking cultivated in military service are invaluable assets in today's dynamic business environment."

Allstate India is focusing on attracting veteran talent across various departments. The company is opening up roles for veteran hiring in operations, technology, and corporate functions. These positions include operations managers, software developers, data engineers, project managers, and engineering managers, among others. Allstate India is committed to hiring veterans from different categories, including commissioned officers, junior commissioned officers, and non-commissioned officers, recognizing the value of their diverse experiences and skill sets.

Allstate strives to and encourages its employees to make meaningful impact through many such Employee Impacts Groups (EIGs). In addition to the new AVETS group, EIGs active in Allstate India include PRIDE – to support the LGBTQIA+ community, ABLE – for people with disabilities, and WIN – to empower women at the workplace.

About Allstate India

The Allstate Corporation is one of the largest publicly held insurance providers in the United States. Ranked No. 84 in the 2023 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue, The Allstate Corporation owns and operates 18 companies in the United States, Canada, Northern Ireland, and India. Allstate India Private Limited, also known as Allstate India, is a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation. The India talent centre was set up in 2012 and operates under the corporation's Good Hands promise. As it innovates operations and technology, Allstate India has evolved beyond its technology functions to be the critical strategic business services arm of the corporation. With offices in Bengaluru and Pune, the company offers expertise to the parent organization's business areas, including technology and innovation; accounting and imaging services; policy administration; transformation solution design and support services; transformation of property liability service design; global operations and integration; and training and transition.

