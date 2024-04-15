ALP Polymer Park emerges as unique export hub for polymer products

GURUGRAM, India, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rs 2000 Cr ALP Group, a leading automotive component manufacturing group, on the occasion of its Founders Day, and 40th Anniversary of the Group's establishment, announced that its Polymer Park at Gugalkota, which is modelled on an international model of manufacturing, has emerged as a leading export hub. It has beaten several Southeast Asian countries in manufacturing and supplying worldwide, automotive parts, whether seals, mats and insulation in particular. Speaking on the occasion the Chairman, Mr. Iqbal Singh Anand, said, "I feel truly satisfied in contributing to the Hon. Prime Ministers vision of Make In India, by bringing to life this highly successful ALP Polymer Park spread across 45 acres. Manufacturing efficiently and enabling social causes are dear to my heart. With `State' support I would like to open a children's school too."

L to R, Mr. Iqbal Singh Anand, Chairman ALP Group, Mr. Tejbir Singh Anand MD, and Ms. Ravleen Kaur Anand Director HR, addressing media

The uniqueness of the Park lies in its integrated approach of housing a NABL Accredited Lab, dedicated Design and Development center, its own tool room with CNC machines, Blow molding and Injection molding infrastructure along with workers and staff quarters. Several ALP Group companies, and companies in the vicinity use the infrastructure to design automotive parts, prototype them and then produce these parts in ALP Polymer Park for several Indian and international customers. These are rubber, Polymer or Silicon based parts. ALP Overseas, ALP Nishikawa, and ALP Aeroflex are amongst the companies that use the facilities.

Managing Director, Mr. Tejbir Singh Anand, highlighted that "the ALP Polymer Park has transformed the lives of villagers, in this part of Rajasthan. It has provided skill training and employment to women too. We are competitive in international market, and have spread our wings across USA, Europe, Australia & New Zealand, South Africa, and across Middle East and Latin America. Automotive companies depend on us for supplying parts, using sustainable practices. We also use recyclable materials to create new products. Solar power for upto 25 % of our power needs, is generated at the Park. With 450 carbon credits we are a zero waste company and recycle waste."

HR Director, Ms. Ravleen Singh Anand, said, "We encourage more and more women to come and work with us. We provide them with all kind of facilities, and lunch for all workers too is provided in an airconditioned canteen. In CSR we have opened a sewing school to teach women to earn their own living, and are spending in supporting schools with over 750 children, and hospitals in vicinity. We are an environment conscious – Green Polymer Park. On this 40th Anniversary and our Founders Day the langar is open to all. While we shall reward, employees, have our internal meets, but its also a day to dedicate ourselves to society and for the cause of protecting the environment."

About ALP Group

ALP Group is a leading manufacturer of Rubber, EPDM, Polymer, and Silicon products for Automotive, Railways and Aerospace industries. It also has a range of Thermal & Acoustic Insulation products for HVAC, Construction industries, and packaging applications. The company manufactures several household products as well, e.g anti-skid bathroom mats, yoga mats, window and door seals, shower seals, door stoppers and anti-fatigue kitchen mats. The group turnover is US$ 240 million,. The Group, has, at present, seven state of the art manufacturing units, located in India & across South Africa and Australia. It also has its presence in Europe, USA, Middle East and South East Asia with a total of 11 companies across the world and employs over 4000 trained workforce. The company's R&D and testing laboratories are NABL accredited, and DSIR approved. www.alpgroup.in

