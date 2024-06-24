ALPHA Sports Academy launches one of a kind Workshop for Goalkeepers in Mumbai with Subrata Paul

MUMBAI, India, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPHA Sports Academy, the first multi-sports residential academy, successfully launched a two-day workshop for goalkeepers, in Mumbai. The workshop headed by Subrata Paul, Arjuna Awardee and former captain of the Indian football team, is one of a kind - most football training programs are generic in nature, while this workshop focussed on goalkeepers. The workshop witnessed more than seventy players in attendance.

ALPHA Sports has tied up with D'Souza Football Academy, Mumbai, to help with the execution of this workshop.

The program is curated by Subrata Paul in which the participants will be assessed for both physical and mental fitness levels. At the end of the session, the participants will be given an evaluation report along with some 'homework' to do over a period of three months. After the workshop, participants can return to their respective academies and put into practice what they have learnt during the workshop and to work on the recommendations. ALPHA Sports Academy will organise a residential workshop in Patna, Bihar in the next three months, where these players will have the option to join and take their learning to the next level.

Commenting on the workshop, Sumit Prakash, Founder and Director of ALPHA Sports Academy, said, "Most workshops for footballers are generic in nature and focus on strikers, midfielders or the defenders. This is the first time ALPHA Sports Academy is conducting a workshop for goalkeepers. Next we intend to conduct these workshops in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi. Going forward, this will become an ongoing bi-annual event."

Subrata Paul, Arjuna Awardee and former captain of the Indian football team, who has curated the program, said, "A lot of talent was visible among the goalkeepers who participated in the workshop. If they are given proper training and guidance, Maharashtra can produce great goalkeepers in the future. Many thanks to ALPHA Academy for this wonderful initiative. Grateful to them for their tireless work and enthusiasm."

About ALPHA Sports Academy:

The Academy was founded in 2020 by Sumit Prakash, as the first multi-sports residential academy along with a school in Patna, Bihar. The main focus of the academy is to find talent at the grassroots level and give them a platform to excel in their chosen sports along with education.