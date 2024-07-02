Alpho: the TOP 20 Asian Brands Still Dominated by Saudi Aramco, Tata on the rise

NEW DELHI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The last three major crises – Covid-19 pandemics, war at Ukraine and military conflicts at Middle East - that shook the world economy did not have a particular impact on which companies, whether by geography or sector affiliation, rule the Asian region. Chinese companies still clearly have the largest presence in the top 20 Asian companies as shows the updated chart by Alpho broker.

The most valuable Chinese company, Tencent Holding, is third in terms of market capitalization in the region. The mining company Saudi Aramco retained its position as the leader, the imaginary silver rank belongs to the Taiwanese chip and semiconductor manufacturer TSMC.

The big changing of the guard happened at position four. According to the study by Alpho, this is because the Indian multi-sector holding Tata Group, whose main business consists in the automobile production, has moved up from eighth place. Tata pushed South Korean technology giant Samsung to the fifth position. The sixth place belongs to another automobile concern, the Japanese Toyota. It also improved compared to December 2021, if only by one rung.

The rest of the top twenty were mostly occupied by other Chinese companies, mainly from the field of banking, financial or information and communication services. Indonesia and Singapore are also represented in TOP 20 Asian Brands, also thanks to banking and information and communication technologies.

