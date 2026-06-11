alrajhi capital Selects EquiLend as its Securities Finance Technology Partner

The partnership ensures that alrajhi capital is well positioned to establish and rapidly grow its securities lending business.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiLend, a global leader in securities finance technology, today announced that alrajhi capital has selected EquiLend as its securities finance technology partner. EquiLend will provide alrajhi capital with a full end to end solution including EquiLend Spire (Books and Records), Post Trade, Data and Trading.

Through this partnership, alrajhi capital expects to leverage EquiLend's product suite to support the build out of a more efficient and scalable securities finance business.

"We are delighted that alrajhi capital has chosen to partner with EquiLend and join our global Securities Finance community," said Rich Grossi, CEO of EquiLend. "As one of the region's leading financial institutions, alrajhi capital's commitment to securities finance reflects the growing importance of these markets across the Middle East. We are proud to support their journey with best-in-class technology, deep industry expertise, and a platform designed to scale as market participation and activity continue to expand."

"From the outset, alrajhi capital has been thoughtful and highly engaged in defining what it needs from a technology partner," said Dimitri Arlando, Director and Head of EMEA sales at EquiLend. "It is clear from the entire team at alrajhi that this is an exciting and important part of their roadmap and selecting the right provider to match their growth aspirations was a key factor in the decision-making process."

Simon Heath, who recently joined EquiLend as Chief Strategy Officer, further stated that, "As the largest Islamic bank in the world by assets, alrajhi capital's decision to adopt EquiLend reflects the growing recognition that robust technology infrastructure is essential to realizing the Kingdom's securities lending potential. Saudi Arabia has moved with impressive speed - and the participation of institutions of alrajhi capital's stature will be critical in deepening liquidity in KSA securities lending. EquiLend is committed to being the technology backbone that supports that ambition.

"Securities financing is a cornerstone of every mature capital market, and alrajhi capital is committed to leading the development of Shariah-compliant securities financing solutions in the Kingdom. As one of Saudi Arabia's leading investment institutions, we continue to invest in capabilities that enhance market depth, expand access, and support the long-term development of the Kingdom's capital markets in line with Vision 2030. Our partnership with EquiLend represents an important step in strengthening market infrastructure and delivering sustainable value to clients and market participants," said Hossam E. Al Basrawi, Chief Executive Officer at alrajhi capital.

Mohammed Alkassem, Head of Securities Services at alrajhi capital, said, "Our priority has been to build a scalable and sustainable securities finance business that supports the evolving needs of institutional investors and market participants. Through our partnership with EquiLend, we are strengthening the infrastructure required to expand our securities lending capabilities, drive future growth, and reinforce alrajhi capital's position as one of the Kingdom's leading investment institutions. This milestone creates a strong foundation for continued expansion and innovation."

"At alrajhi capital, our focus is on delivering a seamless, secure, and Shariah-compliant securities financing experience for our clients. This partnership enhances our operational capabilities, broadens market accessibility, and reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service excellence. By leveraging EquiLend's expertise, we aim to deliver greater value to our clients while contributing to the continued growth and sophistication of Saudi Arabia's securities finance market," said Abdullah Alghamedi, Director and Head of Custody & Securities Services at alrajhi capital.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Automation, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com

About alrajhi capital

alrajhi capital is a leading investment services company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering a comprehensive range of financial solutions including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and advisory services. Licensed by the Capital Market Authority, alrajhi capital serves individual and institutional clients through innovative investment solutions and a strong commitment to excellence, transparency, and sustainable growth.

Media contacts

EquiLend: [email protected]

alrajhi capital: [email protected]