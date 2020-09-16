Alter Pharma Group Adopts Movilitas.Cloud to Ensure Safer Goods and EU FMD Compliance Throughout the Product Path and Changes in Packaging

Solution supports requirements for traceability down to the single package level and optimizes the repackaging process for increased efficiency and safer medicine

COLUMBIA, Maryland, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movilitas announced that the Alter Pharma Group, a pharmaceutical group active in the distribution of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies, wholesalers, hospitals and retirement homes and in the development and licensing of generic drugs, adopted its Movilitas.Cloud software as a service solution to meet the many requirements in the (re)packaging process that are specified under the EU FMD regulation, while also benefiting from improved operational efficiencies throughout the product path and changes in packaging.

Under the EU FMD directive, repackagers and parallel distributors have unique responsibilities. Their medicinal product is often bought from regulated wholesalers and then medicine authenticity and product serial numbers must be verified and managed from geographically separated processing plants through the point of distribution.

"By leveraging Movilitas.Cloud technology, we now have a state-of-the-art system that provides transparency and ensures the integrity of our products as they move across the supply chain," said Stijn Vlaminck, IT Manager of the Alter Pharma Group. "The solution provides a single system to manage and track each pack in order to remain compliant with EU FMD regulations and deliver on the highest standard of quality and safety."

Movilitas.Cloud offers a set of services to maintain product integrity during changes in packaging:

Supports the complete receiving and verification process of original medicines

Sends automatic decommissioning requests containing all serial numbers grouped into SSCCs

Sends commissioning requests of the repacked products

Manages serial numbers between EU-Hub through QA functionality

Supports manual, semi-automatic and automatic processes

"We are pioneering an efficient way of managing the reporting of serial numbers during the repackaging process," said Marc Blekkink, global head of business development for Movilitas.Cloud. "We're committed to delivering IoT solutions that enable repackagers and parallel importers to deliver safe medicinal products while remaining compliant."

To learn more about Movilitas.Cloud for repackagers and parallel importers, please visit: https://www.movilitas.com/solutions/movilitas-cloud/repacker-eu-fmd-application/

About the Alter Pharma Group

The Alter Pharma Group is a Belgian group of pharmaceutical companies with headquarters in Anderlecht (Belgium) and offices in Ireland and the United States. Employing in total over 125 employees, the Group distributes a wide range of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies, wholesalers, hospitals and retirement homes. At the same time, Alter Pharma is a global player on the generics market, with around 15 molecules on the European and US market and a fully stocked pipeline of niche, complex and added value products.

To learn more about the Alter Pharma Group, please visit: www.alterpharmagroup.be.

About Movilitas

Movilitas is a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems. We are recognized as a trusted SAP partner for digital supply chain transformation. Through services, such as Movilitas.Cloud, or accelerators for SAP solutions, our clients maintain compliance and unlock data to realize greater efficiencies. For more information, visit movilitas.com.

