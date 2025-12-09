Alteryx Partners with Savex Technologies to Accelerate Analytics and AI Adoption in India

New Master Reseller Collaboration to Accelerate Data Analytics and AI Adoption Across India

IRVINE, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., a leading AI and data analytics company, today announced its expansion into India through a new master reseller partnership with Savex Technologies, one of India's largest IT distributors. The collaboration strengthens Alteryx's international growth strategy and underscores its commitment to empowering businesses in India with analytics and AI.

Through this partnership, Alteryx has chosen Savex Technologies for its deep expertise in data, analytics, and AI solutions, its nationwide reseller network, and its proven multi-vendor and hyperscaler capabilities. Leveraging its network of 8,500 partners, Savex will accelerate Alteryx adoption across industries by directly engaging strategic end customers and expanding the reseller ecosystem.

Together, Alteryx and Savex aim to achieve a larger market share in India, driven by strategic investments in four key areas:

Expanding geographical coverage with Savex : Leveraging Savex's nationwide reseller network to reach new cities and regions across India.

: Leveraging Savex's nationwide reseller network to reach new cities and regions across India. Deepening customer and partner engagement: Strengthening relationships with existing customers and partners through targeted enablement programs, workshops, and local support.

Strengthening relationships with existing customers and partners through targeted enablement programs, workshops, and local support. Growing relationships with technology alliances: Collaborating with global and regional technology partners to integrate solutions and enhance value for joint customers.

Collaborating with global and regional technology partners to integrate solutions and enhance value for joint customers. Developing new routes to market through ISV ecosystems and hyperscaler marketplaces: Creating additional channels for Alteryx One adoption by enabling independent software vendors and cloud providers to offer Alteryx solutions to their customers.

The expansion will center around Alteryx One, the company's unified platform for analytics. Savex plans to invest in local talent development, including education programs and demo facilities across 20 cities to build analytics capacity within businesses, universities, and government organizations.

"India represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth data markets in the world," said Remco den Heijer, Vice President of International Alliances and Channels at Alteryx. "We partnered with Savex Technologies because of their deep knowledge of data, analytics, and AI solutions, strong reseller support, and multi-vendor and hyperscaler capabilities. With Savex, we will accelerate adoption of Alteryx One and empower organizations across India to transform with AI and analytics."

"We are proud to join forces with Alteryx and help expand access to the Alteryx One platform," said Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd. "Demand for analytics and AI is growing rapidly in India, and Alteryx offers a solution for organizations looking to scale quickly and responsibly. With our extensive partner network and proven go-to-market capabilities, we look forward to driving significant momentum for Alteryx throughout India."

About Alteryx

Alteryx is a leading AI and data analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with AI-ready data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Savex

Established in 1986 and continuously evolving since then, Savex is one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributors in India. Based in Mumbai, the company operates 39 sales offices, 42 stock locations, a sales force of over 600, and partners with more than 10,000 associates across 750 cities.

With 39 years of experience in the Indian ICT Industry Savex core strengths lies in selection of best breed of Products and Solutions, Seasoned Team with knowledge and expertise. Savex focuses on solution Selling and Security Services with strong Logistics and ability to deliver in 750 cities in India. Savex prides itself in its deep expertise and knowledge in cutting edge technology and rigorous process control, as well as a strong MSP partner network.

Under guidance from Leadership Team comprising of Anil Jagasia – Founder and Chairman, Jayant Goradia – Managing Director, Devang Pandya – CTO and Director, Raunak Jagasia- Director Enterprise Business and Alliance, Mahendra Wahile – Director, Saurabh Naik – Director & Atul Gaur – Director, company has been able to maintain trust and integrity in the market

