Altimetrik Joins the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence to Advance Responsible, Enterprise-Scale AI Innovation

BENGALURU, India, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altimetrik, an AI-native engineering company, has joined the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Centre for AI Excellence. Through this collaboration, Altimetrik will contribute its expertise in AI engineering, data, and platform foundations to help shape global standards for the responsible adoption and enterprise-scale deployment of artificial intelligence.

Central to Altimetrik's contribution is ALTi AIOS™, its recently launched AI engineering operating system, purpose-built for the brownfield realities of large enterprises. The platform is backed by more than 10,000 engineering practitioners delivering AI in production across BFSI, manufacturing, retail, automotive, healthcare, and life sciences.

"Joining the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence is a milestone for Altimetrik and an opportunity to help shape the global agenda on enterprise AI," said Raj Sundaresan – CEO, Altimetrik.

"AI is receiving unprecedented attention, but real transformation requires more than deploying tools. It requires organizations to be engineered to run AI responsibly, securely, and at scale."

Most enterprises today are not greenfield. They are running decades of accumulated systems, data estates, and operational processes that AI must integrate with, not replace. ALTi AIOS™ abstracts that complexity, standardizes how humans and AI interact, and manages models, data, and governance through a unified operational layer. Through ALTi AIOS™, AI shifts from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide execution, with measurable business outcomes and built-in governance from the start.

"The enterprises that define the next decade will be the ones that engineer context, orchestration, governance, and trust into every layer of their agentic systems, not bolt it on after the fact," said Niraj Nagrani – Chief Data and AI Officer, Altimetrik.

"The World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence is the right platform to advance that agenda, and we're proud to bring ALTi AIOS™ and our production AI experience to that conversation."

The WEF Centre for AI Excellence advances responsible AI through workstreams focused on accelerating impactful innovation, preparing industries and societies for the Intelligent Era, and promoting trustworthy technology through effective governance. Altimetrik joins a cohort of global organizations contributing engineering depth, sector expertise, and applied research to those workstreams.

Learn more about ALTi AIOS™.

About Altimetrik

We are Altimetrik, an AI-native engineering company helping some of the most revered and iconic enterprises modernize systems, data, and processes at the heart of their business, so they can move faster, operate more efficiently, and innovate continuously. Through ALTi AIOS™, our AI-native operating system, we combine the latest AI capabilities with deep engineering expertise to help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate modernization, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Our clients get access to the latest AI innovations while maintaining the flexibility to choose the right technologies for their business, through trusted relationships with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, Databricks and major hyperscalers.

A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence, the Forum's global hub for shaping responsible AI, Altimetrik is also recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in multiple Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessments, including Software Product Engineering Services (2026), Enterprise Quality Engineering Services (2025), and Digital Engineering Services for BFSI and Life Sciences. Learn more at altimetrik.com.