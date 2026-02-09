BENGALURU, India, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- altM, a deep-tech materials company developing sustainable alternatives to fossil-derived chemicals, today announced the launch of its fully integrated biorefinery pilot plant in Bengaluru, marking its transition from laboratory R&D to pilot-scale manufacturing. The facility validates the company's ability to produce industrial-grade, bio-derived materials with drop-in compatibility across existing manufacturing systems.

altM Launches Integrated Biorefinery Pilot to Advance Post-Petrochemical Materials

While modern manufacturing relies on a narrow set of petrochemical inputs, nature builds strength, flexibility, and durability using a far simpler molecular toolkit. altM is translating that toolkit into high-performance materials for a post-petrochemical world.

The pilot plant operates at 15–50 tons per annum, enabling altM to scale production from kilograms to tons while testing throughput, yield, quality, and unit economics under real industrial conditions. Initial materials produced at the facility are already being evaluated across cosmetics, wood adhesives, and construction inputs, some of the most performance-sensitive and petrochemical-dependent sectors.

"This pilot is about proving that bio-based materials can meet industrial performance expectations and commercial requirements at scale. Our focus is not demonstration chemistry, but manufacturable materials that integrate seamlessly into existing value chains. This plant is the proof point that sustainable, low-carbon materials can be produced at scale and make economic sense. The climate transition will only happen when sustainable materials outperform incumbents on cost and scalability," said Apoorv Garg, CEO & Co-Founder, altM.

altM's integrated biorefinery produces multiple functional materials from a single system, including a cellulose-based rheology modifier, a 100% formaldehyde-free lignin wood adhesive, and a lignin-based UV blocker. By utilizing all fractions of the biomass within one process, the company improves yields, unit economics, and scalability.

"The real challenge with bio-based materials is execution at scale. This pilot plant allows us to stress-test operations, refine process controls, and build the manufacturing discipline required for commercial deployment. We've designed a facility that is capital-efficient, repeatable, and robust under real-world conditions. Now we're translating years of R&D into consistent, reliable production", said Yugal Raj Jain, COO & Co-Founder, altM.

The pilot facility is expected to generate early commercial revenue from Q1 2026. altM plans to commission its first commercial manufacturing plant (1,500–2,000 TPA) in 2027, with a roadmap to 10,000 TPA within five years supported by a decentralized production model.

About altM

altM is a materials innovation company building the next generation of sustainable, circular, and bio-based chemistry. Using agricultural residue as feedstock, altM develops high-performance alternatives to fossil-based chemicals for industries including cosmetics, coatings, and wood products. Its proprietary integrated biorefinery platform ensures that every component of the biomass is utilized to create value, enabling both environmental and economic sustainability at industrial scale. altM raised $3.5 million in a seed round led by Omnivore in August 2023, supplemented by grants from organizations including BII and ACT.

