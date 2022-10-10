Becomes First Indian ACP Player to establish Three Aluminium Coil Coating Lines

NEW DELHI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- India's leading Aluminium Composite Panel brand, Aludecor inaugurates its third manufacturing unit in Haridwar today by elevating itself as country's highest ACP producer. With all three manufacturing units in Haridwar spreading over 35000 Sq. Mt., Aludecor is now equipped with Aluminium coil coating capacity of 22000 metric tons per annum. Besides being the first player in ACP Category to introduce India's first coil coating line way back in 2006, Aludecor now has the highest coil coating capacity in the country.

One of the production facilities at Unit 3, Haridwar.

Speaking on the occasion here, Shri Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Aludecor says, "Aludecor is the first façade product manufacturer in India to have in-house manufacturing facility of Aluminium Honeycomb core with backward integration process for the forward integration of Honeycomb Panels. As a truly 'Make in India' organization, we'll now be producing Honeycomb Panel indigenously here." With prospects in the aerospace, defence, marine, railways, and other industrial applications, the honeycomb panel market in India has a high potential in the coming days. Excellent mechanical performance of the honeycomb panel, rising demand for lightweight materials, and strong expansion of the end use industries are the main key factors for this market. Metal Composite Panel Industry is witnessing a robust growth in India. Indian Architecture & Construction Industry is experiencing facelift with ACP's wide applications. Aludecor being one of the first players in this segment is leading the bandwagon by investing heavily on enhancing its manufacturing capabilities by the way of Research & Development and product Innovation.

"As a Pioneer in ACP Industry today, we have always been playing significant role to bring the advanced technology that ultimately results in best-in-class products & customer delight," Bhaiya elaborates.

Aludecor has invested 110 Cr. INR to bring this world class manufacturing facility in Haridwar that is set to generate 350+ direct employment opportunities in the region.

About Aludecor:

Aludecor, India's leading manufacturer of Metal Composite Panels, has been a trendsetter in bringing and creating unique product offerings for the past 20 years. Headquartered in Kolkata, Aludecor has remained a premium ACP sheet manufacturer in India, synonymous with trust and reliability. Aludecor Metal Composite Panel is the preferred choice of Architects, Facade consultants, and Space Designers along with other valued patrons of the Industry. With a passion for innovation, Aludecor has maintained its stature in the Indian ACP Manufacturing Industry as a Thought Leader. The Company's end-to-end Metal Composite Panel Manufacturing portfolio is powered by a 500+ strong retail network. A presence in more than 250 cities and world-class Manufacturing Units spread across 37500 square meters in Haridwar empowers Aludecor to keep on introducing breakthrough products that have been creating benchmarks in the market for the past 20 years. Serving more than customers including Govt. & Corporates like Indian Railways, IOCL, BPCL, Tata Steels, Kia Motors, Maruti Suzuki to name a few.

