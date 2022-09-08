Aludecor Recognises Corporate Signage Creators; To invest additional INR 110 Cr. to enhance production capacity to boost Corporate Signage Segment

NEW DELHI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of India's fastest growing and leading Metal Composite Panel brand, Aludecor honoured Corporate Signage Industry's patrons across India in a recently held gala event at a City luxury Hotel in Gurugram.

With a first-of-its-kind initiative for the corporate signage categories, Aludecor creates a benchmark by recognising their contribution for bringing change in Indian Retail & Corporate Signage. The current market size of ACP usage in Indian Signage Industry is approximately INR 1200+ Crores & this segment for Aludecor has grown at a CAGR of 30% for the last 3 years. Aludecor has achieved considerable footprints in Retail Signage across the country with its premium clientele like IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, Reliance Jio BP, Kia Motors, Maruti Nexa to name a few.

Addressing the gathering here, Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Aludecor, says, "We have planned to invest INR 110 Cr. to enhance our manufacturing capacities to meet the market demand. As a responsible brand, we are on a conscious mission of bringing Green & Sustainable Products."

Complementing pervasive digital signage, the physical signage space continues to be an unparalleled channel for brands to draw in their audience. With the ongoing development and up gradation of metro stations and airports, the exposure of signage and OOH advertising will become much more prevalent within this decade. The use of Green & Sustainable products like Aluminium Composite Panels will definitely increase.

Mr. Praveen Mahajan, Vice President, Aludecor, says, "Signage is amongst the fastest growing segment in overall ACP's application. Aludecor has created its mark being one of the most preferred for Corporate & Retail Signage. We have taken an ambitious target to generate INR 300 Crores business annually from the signage segment in next three years."

Signage Business partners were equally jubilant with this kind of initiative which is once again a first in Industry. Top shots of the signage business segment were recognised and awarded for their business contribution & growth. Besides honouring them, an exclusive and segment-first privileges program, 'Club Signex' was also launched for the achievers.

About Aludecor

Aludecor, one of India's leading manufacturer of Metal Composite Panels, has been a trendsetter in bringing and creating unique product offerings for the past 20 plus years. Aludecor has remained a premium ACP sheet manufacturer in India, synonymous with trust and reliability. Aludecor Metal Composite Panel is the preferred choice of Architects, Facade consultants, and Space Designers along with other valued patrons of the Industry. With a passion for innovation, Aludecor has maintained its stature in the Indian ACP Manufacturing Industry as a Thought Leader. The Company's end-to-end Metal Composite Panel Manufacturing portfolio is powered by a 500+ strong retail network. A presence in more than 250 cities and world-class Manufacturing Units spread across 37500 square meters in Haridwar empowers Aludecor to keep on introducing breakthrough products that have been creating benchmarks in the market for the past 20+ years.

